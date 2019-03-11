Ariana Grande's Starbucks drink can't be made vegan, frustrates fans

Ariana Grande’s new Starbucks drink isn’t vegan, even though the pop star decided to cut animal products from her diet back in 2013.

The singer announced her partnership with the coffee chain and the new drink, the “Caramel Cloud Macchiato,” in a Tweet last week, suggesting fans try the soy version.

However, even the soy version is impossible to make without animal products, because the cloud-like foam uses egg white powder, according to the ingredient list and the press release.

“To create the Cloud Macchiato, Starbucks in-house product development team created a special recipe for cloud powder, using egg whites as a key ingredient to create a layer of fluffy cloud foam,” the Starbucks release said.

Grande tweeted that she became fully vegan in 2013, which has reportedly led some fans to think her Starbucks drink might be, too.

That’s left baristas to be the ones to break the bad news to the singer’s vegan fans, some have said on Twitter.

One person, who claims to be a Starbucks barista tweeted: “As a barista AT Starbucks, I think it’s really weird that Ariana Grande is the ambassador for the new drink. You literally cannot make it vegan, the key ingredient in cloud powder is egg whites to make it more like meringue.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “how is ariana grande promoting the new starbucks cloud macchiato when she’s vegan when the drink contains egg and dairy lmao.”

A vegan fan tweeted sadly: “so i cant have cloud cos it’s not vegan, i thought i could cause ari promotes its :( #cloudmacchiato.”

Some people have suggested Grande might not even be vegan anymore since it’s been so long since she last talked about her diet.

One person wrote: “Why are people getting mad at Ariana for having her name behind a not vegan Starbucks drink.....she hasn’t said she’s vegan in years she might not even be anymore lol. Also who cares she can’t control the world.”