Ariana Grande throws shade at Grammys producer, accuses him of lying about her

Ariana Grande slammed Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich for his explanation as to why she’s not performing at Sunday’s show.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday evening, the pop star, 26, specifically called out an article where Ehrlich was quoted saying she was not able to “pull together” a performance in time.

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” she said. “I can pull together a performance over night [sic] and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend.”

A report on Wednesday cited disagreements with producers over performing her latest single “7 Rings.”

She’s nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for her single “God Is a Woman” and Best Pop Vocal Album for “Sweetener.”

“I offered 3 different songs,” she said in a follow-up tweet. “It’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

The singer’s mom, Joan Grande, also chimed in and sided with her daughter, calling promo for the Grammy’s “exploitive” as it uses Ariana’s songs.

“I’m so proud of you… & as Ken stated you were never ever confirmed to perform, but yet articles state that you pulled out of the performance (WRONG) ALSO, knowing there was no agreement to perform, [Ariana is] in all the ads for the show, that’s exploitive!”

And in true, “Thank U, Next” fashion, Ariana also snuck in a sarcastic remark and went back to teasing clips of her music video for “7 Rings.”

“I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more,” she said, and also added that as she was tweeting she saw an ad for the Grammys on a bus with her face on it.

Her album, also entitled “Thank U, Next,” drops Friday, two days for before the award show.

A rep for the Recording Academy did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

