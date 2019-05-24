Ariana Grande’s new wax figure upsets fans: ‘What did y’all do to her face?'

Fans are not happy about Ariana Grande’s new wax figure.

Madame Tussauds London unveiled the figure of the 25-year-old pop singer on Tuesday and it was met with disdain and confusion on social media.

“Now we have her style nailed, you can see @ArianaGrande at Madame Tussauds London for 5 weeks from Friday,” the unveiling tweet said.

Back in April, Madame Tussauds London had asked fans to vote on which “Ari-inspired style” they wanted for the wax figure, requesting they choose between “Classic Ari,” “Sassy Ari” and “Princess Ari.”

In Tuesday’s tweet, the museum confirmed fans had chosen “Classic Ari.”

However, fans weren’t thrilled with the figure, with one person saying: “This looks... nothing like her.”

“Nothing against the work, but ... that's really bad …” another person wrote.

“This is NOT ARI,” one fan added. “What did y’all do to her face ???”

Another person said: “The longer I look,, the more confused I get.”

Others complained the facial features were inaccurate.

One person said, the figure’s “eyebrows, nose and lips are completely wrong.”

“It’s horrible,” one person said simply.

“Ari deserved better,” someone else wrote.

Madame Tussauds’ Las Vegas location displayed a wax figure of Grande in 2017 and the Berlin location debuted one earlier this year, according to E! News.