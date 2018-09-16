Ariana Grande listens to Mac Miller's songs off new album in latest tribute to rapper

Ariana Grande shared Sunday that she’s listening to two songs off of Mac Miller’s new album in her latest tribute to the late rapper.

The 25-year-old singer shared a photo on her Instagram Story that showed she was listening to “Ladders” off Miller’s album “Swimming.” Miller, who died on Sept. 6, raps, “Somehow we gotta find a way/no matter how many miles it takes.”

Grande also shared she was listening to the track “Dunno,” which fans have previously speculated was about the “God is a Woman” singer.

In the two stories, Grande includes rain cloud, heart and bird GIFs.

The latest tribute comes a day after Grande shared a lengthy statement about Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick. Grande and Miller dated for nearly two years before splitting in late April.

“i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will,” Grande captioned a video she took of Miller. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do.”

“you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. Rest,” she wrote.

A day after Miller’s death, Grande shared a captionless black-and-white photo of Miller on Instagram.

Last Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to Fox News that Miller was found unresponsive in his Studio City, Calif. home, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. He was 26.

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," Miller's family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone at the time.

"He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."

