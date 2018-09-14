Ariana Grande breaks silence on Mac Miller's death: 'I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore'

Ariana Grande has broken her silence on Mac Miller's death.

On Friday, the 25-year-old shared a video on Instagram featuring the late rapper. In the post, Miller, whose real name was Malcolm James McCormick, was caught off guard by Grande recording him.

"Baby," he says while trying to cover the camera before breaking into laughter and hiding his face inside the hood of his sweater.

"It makes me happy," Grande is heard saying in the background. "I'll tell you the story as many times as you want," replies Miller.

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," Grande, who dated Miller for nearly two years before they split in May, captioned the video.

"i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore," she continued. "i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long.

"above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."

Earlier this week, Grande also shared a captionless black-and-white photo of Miller on Instagram.

Last Friday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed in a statement to Fox News that Miller was found unresponsive in his Studio City, Calif. home, and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. He was 26.

RAPPER MAC MILLER DEAD AT 26

"Malcolm McCormick, known and adored by fans as Mac Miller, has tragically passed away at the age of 26," Miller's family said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone at the time.

"He was a bright light in this world for his family, friends and fans. Thank you for your prayers. Please respect our privacy. There are no further details as to the cause of his death at this time."