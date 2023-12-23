Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed

The Archers and BBC EastEnders star, Ian Pepperell, dead at 53

The actor who played Roy Tucker in the Archers has died after long illness

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Ralph Baer invented video games in 1967 — here’s the dramatic tale of a refugee who reimagined home entertainment Video

Ralph Baer invented video games in 1967 — here’s the dramatic tale of a refugee who reimagined home entertainment

"Father of the Video Game" Ralph Baer escaped Jewish persecution in Nazi Germany as a teen and served in the U.S. Army in WWII. After coming of age in tough times, he felt driven to bring "more fun and whimsy" into the world.

Actor Ian Pepperell, best known for playing Roy Tucker in The Archers, has died at the age of 53 following a long illness, the BBC said.

Having portrayed the hotelier in the drama for 22 years, he succumbed to a prolonged illness last Friday, BBC Radio 4 announced in an X post.

The Archers editor, Jeremy Howe, called his death "tragic," saying that he was in his prime.

"Ian was the perfect Archers actor," Howe said. "It is tragic that he died in his prime, we will miss him dearly."

HOLLYWOOD STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2023

During his illustrious career, Pepperell also acted in numerous stage productions and appeared in the BBC soap opera EastEnders.

Pepperell also ran a pub called The Star Inn in the town of Ringwood, UK with his wife Nikki in recent years.

Cast members perform

Cast members perform on a recreation of Brookfield Kitchen from the BBC Radio 4 show The Archers at National Indoor Arena in Birmingham, where Archers Addicts, the programmes official fan club, are staging a special convention to mark the 50th anniversary of the radio drama.  (Haydn West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

In a heartfelt tribute on Facebook on the pubs page, Nikki confirmed that her husband died in "peace." 

MtATTHEW PERRY'S KETAMINE THERAPY POPULAR WITH SHARON OSBOURNE, CHRISSY TEIGEN

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I must tell you all, that Ian left this world today - in peace, his way. As I, and all of the closest to him, knew he would.

"To die, To sleep, To sleep, perchance to dream, ay, there's the rub."

" The Archers" cast

Members Of The Cast Of " The Archers" With Prince Charles At A Reception Hosted By Him To Celebrate The 50th Anniversary Of Bbc  Radio 4's "the Archers" At St James's Palace. (Tim Graham Picture Library/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The Archers, which started in 1951, has aired more than 20,000 episodes – making it the world’s longest-running present-day drama. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It follows residents of a fictional village named Ambridge.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.

Trending