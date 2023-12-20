Go Back
    Hollywood stars we've lost in 2023

    Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Suzanne Somers and Lisa Marie Presley were among the beloved stars lost in 2023

  • Gangsta Boo performing
    Rapper Lola Mitchell, known as "Gangsta Boo," died Jan. 1 at the age of 43. She got her start at the age of 14 when she was spotted by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, later joining the group.
  • Fred White playing drums
    Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died Jan. 1 at the age of 67.
  • Frank Galati headshot
    Tony-Award winning director Frank Galati, best known for his adaptation of John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath," died Jan. 2 of cancer. He was 79.
  • Adam Rich in a white shirt with colored stripes on the top with long floppy hair on "Eight Is Enough"
    Adam Rich, best known for portraying Nicholas Bradford on "Eight Is Enough," died Jan. 7 at the age of 54. 
  • Lisa Marie Presley attends Golden Globe awards in LA
    Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54. 
  • Actor Julian Sands wears a blue suit and tie at movie premiere
    Julian Sands died at the age of 65 in January. He had been missing since Jan. 13 after failing to return from a hike. His body was found by hikers and positively identified June 24.
  • Austin Majors on the red carpet
    Austin Majors, a former "NYPD Blue" child star died at age 27 Feb. 11. 
  • Barbara Bosson in a scene from HIll Street Blues
    "Hill Street Blues" star Barbara Bosson died Feb. 18 at 83.
  • Madonna with an inset of her brother
    Madonna's oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, died Feb. 24 at the age of 66. The singer paid tribute to her brother on Instagram, thanking him for the impact he had on her life.
  • Carol Locatell at an event
    Actress Carol Locatell, known for her roles on Broadway and in "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning," died April 11 after a battle with cancer. She was 82.
  • Keith Nale competing on Survivor
    Keith Nale, who appeared on "Survivor" as a contestant twice, died April 18 after a battle with cancer. He was 62.
  • Eileen Saki chats with M*A*S*H* co-star Jamie Farr on episode of war comedy drama
    Eileen Saki, who portrayed Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on "M*A*S*H*," died May 1 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.
  • Jacklyn Zeman on stage
    Jacklyn Zeman, who originated the role of Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital" over 45 years ago, died May 9 at age 70.
  • Barry Newman in Fantasies
    Barry Newman, known for his role on the TV show "Vanishing Point," died of natural causes May 11. He was 92.
  • Andy Rourke of The Smiths
    Andy Rourke, bass guitarist for The Smiths, died May 19 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.
  • Ray Stevenson smiles in a close-up shot on the red carpet for "Thor: Ganarok" premiere
    Irish actor Ray Stevenson died May 21. He was 58.
  • Ed Ames sitting next to a mirror and smiling
    Ed Ames, member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, died May 21 of Alzheimer's disease. He was 95.
  • A split of Lew Palter's head shot and him as doomed Titanic passenger Isidor Straus
    Actor Lew Palter died May 21 from complications with lung cancer. He was 94.
  • Chas Newby looks pensive holding a bass and with his hand to his chin looking off in the distance
    Chas Newby, who once played with the Beatles, died May 22 at the age of 81.
  • Tina Turner posing in a silly way for the camera
    Tina Turner died May 24 after fighting a long illness. She was 83.
  • John Beasley smiles on the red carpet
    John Beasley, known for TV shows like "Everwood" and "The Soul Man," died May 30 at the age of 79.
  • Jacky Oh red carpet
    Former "Wild ‘N Out" star Jacky Oh died May 31 at the age of 32.
  • Cynthia Weil red carpet
    Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil, died June 1 at the age of 82.
  • Bling Empire star Anna Shay tries on a sparkling diamond crown
    "Bling Empire" star Anna Shay died from a stroke June 1 at the age of 62.
  • Mike Batayeh at an event
    "Breaking Bad" actor Mike Batayeh died June 1 of a heart attack in his sleep. He was 52.
  • A photograph of Astrud Gilberto
    Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto died June 5 at the age of 83. She is known for the hit song,"The Girl from Ipanema."
  • Françoise Gilot interview
    Françoise Gilot, Pablo Picasso's muse and an acclaimed painter, died June 6 at the age of 101 after suffering from both lung and heart problems.
  • Pat Cooper wears a blue suit and bow tie on Friars Club red carpet.
    Pat Cooper, who appeared in "Seinfeld" and on the Howard Stern Show, died June 6 at the age of 93.
  • Pat Robertson smiling at the camera.
    Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson died June 8 at age 93.
  • Treat Williams
    Treat Williams died June 12 after a vehicular accident. He was 71.
  • Glenda Jackson close up on black background
    Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson died June 15 after a short illness. She was 87.
  • paxton whitehead split photo
    Paxton Whitehead, known for his roles on "Friends" and "Frasier," died June 16 at the age of 85. 
  • Frederic Forrest attends red carpet event, starred in Apocalypse Now
    "Apocalypse Now" actor Frederic Forrest died June 23 after a long illness. He was 86.
  • Nicolas Coster poses for a portrait
    "Facts of Life" actor Nicolas Coster died June 26 after a long-term battle with cancer. He was 89.
  • reality star tammy slaton hugging her husband caleb willingham
    Caleb Willingham, the husband of "1,000-lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton, died July 1. He was 40.
  • Leandro De Niro Rodriguez in a plaid shirt split Robert De Niro in a black suit and blue shirt with a tie
    Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro died of an accidental overdose July 2.
  • Coco Lee performing
    "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" singer Coco Lee died July 5. She was 48.
  • Journey posing for a promotional photo
    George Tickner, one of the founders of the band Journey, died July 5 at the age of 76.
  • Jeffrey Carlson wears black suit and tie to movie premiere
    Jeffrey Carlson, actor on "All My Children," died July 6 at the age of 48.
  • Andrea Evans
    Andrea Evans, "One Life to Live" actress, died at 66 July 9 after a battle with breast cancer.
  • dakota fred hurt
    "Gold Rush" star "Dakota" Fred Hurt died at age 80 July 11 after a battle with brain cancer.
  • Josephine Chaplin in a movie
    Josephine Chaplin, daughter of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin, died July 13 at the age of 74.
  • Nick Benedict smiling
    Nick Benedict, actor on "Days of Our Lives" and "All My Children," died July 14. He was 76.
  • Jane Birkin models in a photo from the 1960s
    Jane Birkin, known for inspiring the Hermès' 'Birkin' bag, died July 16, at the age of 76.
  • Singer Tony Bennett is pictured
    Legendary singer Tony Bennett died July 21. He was 96. 
  • Pamela Blair poses for a portrait
    "All My Children" actress Pamela Blair died July 23 after a lengthy illness. She was 73.
  • Sinead O'Connor at her home
    Sinéad O'Connor, an Irish singer-songwriter, died July 26 at the age of 56.
  • Randy Meisner performing on stage
    Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, died July 26 of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 77.
  • Roy Scheider and Marc Gilpin on the beach in "Jaws 2"
    "Jaws 2" actor Marc Gilpin, died July 29 at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.
  • Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens
    "Pee Wee Herman" actor Paul Reubens died July 30 after a battle with cancer. He was 70.
  • betty ann bruno split photo
    "The Wizard of Oz" actress Betty Ann Bruno died July 30 while at the hospital after a fall during a hula performance. She was 91. 
  • Angus Cloud
    "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud's death was announced by his family July 31. He was 25. 
  • A photo of Carol Duvall
    Original HGTV star Carol Duvall died July 31 at the age of 97.
  • Mark Margolis in a scene
    Mark Margolis, known for his role in "Breaking Bad," died Aug. 3 after a short illness. He was 83.
  • John Gosling of influential British rock group The Kinks
    John Gosling, The Kinks keyboardist, died Aug. 4 at the age of 75.
  • Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall in New York
    Sandra Bullock's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, died Aug. 5 after a private battle with ALS. He was 57.
  • Director William Friedkin poses for portrait session
    William Friedkin, director of "The Exorcist," died Aug. 7 from from heart failure and pneumonia. He was 87.
  • DJ Casper on stage
    DJ Casper, creator of the "Cha Cha Slide," died Aug. 7 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016. He was 58.
  • Johnny Hardwick was on King of the Hill
    "King of the Hill" actor Johnny Hardwick died Aug. 8 at the age of 64.
  • Shelley Smith in a white one shoulder top in the ABC TV movie "Scruples"
    Former model and actress Shelley Smith died Aug. 8 after going into cardiac arrest. She was 70.
  • Robert Swan in The Untouchables
    Robert Swan, known for "Hoosiers," died Aug. 9 after a long battle with cancer. He was 78.
  • Robbie Robertson poses for a photo
    Robbie Robertson, Co-founder of The Band, died Aug. 9 after a long illness. He was 80.
  • darren kent
    "Game of Thrones" actor Darren Kent died Aug. 11 at the age of 36. He suffered from a rare skin disorder and battled osteoporosis and arthritis.
  • Stitch of photos of Clarence Avant with celebrities including Jay-Z, Sean "Diddy" Combs, holding hands with Quincy Jones and on stage with Lionel Richie
    Clarence Avant, known as "The Black Godfather" in the music industry, died Aug. 13 at the age of 92.
  • Chris Peluso on Broadway
    Broadway actor Chris Peluso died Aug. 15 at the age of 40. He is known for starring in "Wicked" and "Mamma Mia." 
  • ron cephas jones
    "This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones died Aug. 19 from to a long-standing pulmonary issue. He was 66.
  • David Jacobs
    David Jacobs, Creator of "Dallas" and "Knots Landing," died Aug. 20 of heart failure. He was 84.
  • Hersha Parady in costume as Alice Garvey
    "Little House on the Prairie" actress Hersha Parady died Aug. 23 after a battle with meningioma. She was 78.
  • Bernie Marsden red carpet
    Former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden died Aug. 24 at the age of 72.
  • Days of Our Lives actress Arleen Sorkin holds American flag in portrait
    Arleen Sorkin, original Harley Quinn voice actress, died Aug. 24 at the age of 67.
  • Mohamed Al-Fayed smiling
    Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Princess Diana's boyfriend Dodi, Died Sept. 1, one day after the 26th anniversary of the crash that killed his son and Princess Diana. He was 94.
  • Jimmy Buffett
    Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett died Sept. 1, after struggling with an undisclosed illness since 2022. He was 76.
  • Marcia DeRousse
    "True Blood" actress Marcia DeRousse died Sept. 2 after battling a long illness. She was 70.
  • Steve Harwell sings in Smash Mouth
    Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, died Sept. 4 of liver failure. He was 56.
  • Gary Wright
    Musician Gary Wright died Sept. 4 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 80.
  • Charlie Robison holds a white guitar while sitting on a staircase
    Country singer Charlie Robison died Sept. 10 after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59.
  • General Hospital star Billy Miller poses with Emmy Awards
    Billy Miller died Sept. 15 at the age of 43. His representative confirmed he was "struggling with manic depression when he died."
  • 702 singer Irish Grinstead holds a microphone on stage during concert
    Irish Grinstead, singer in the girl group 702, died Sept. 16 at the age of 43.
  • NCIS actor David McCallum portrait session
    "NCIS" star David McCallum died Sept. 25 of natural causes. He was 90.
  • Michael Gambon
    "Harry Potter" actor Michael Gambon died Sept. 27 after a battle with pneumonia. He was 82.
  • keith jefferson jamie foxx
    Keith Jefferson, known for his role in "Django Unchained," died Oct. 5 after a battle with cancer. He was 53.
  • Michael Chiarello in a chef's coat
    Food Network star Michael Chiarello died Oct. 6 at the age of 61 after an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.
  • Burt Young and Sylvester Stallone film Rocky
    "Rocky" star Burt Young died Oct. 8. He was 83.
  • A photo of Mark Goddard
    Mark Goddard, "Lost in Space" and "General Hospital" star, died Oct. 10 of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 87.
  • Isley Brothers pose for a portrait
    Rudolph Isley, former member of The Isley Brothers, died Oct. 11 at the age of 84.
  • Suzanne Somers wears white dress on talk show
    Suzanne Somers, known for her roles in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," died Oct. 15 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 76.
  • Haydn Gwynne
    Actress Haydn Gwynne died Oct. 20 after a battle with cancer. She was 66.
  • Richard Roundtree
    "Shaft" star Richard Roundtree died at his home Oct. 24 aft4er a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81.
  • richard moll
    "Night Court" actor Richard Moll died Oct. 26 at the age of 80.
  • Matthew Perry in a black sweater soft smiles in front of red curtain
    Matthew Perry died Oct. 28 in Los Angeles at the age of 54. The "Friends" star died of "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.
  • Joan Evans
    Actress Joan Evans, known for her role in "On the Loose," died Oct. 21 at the age of 89. 
  • Tyler Christopher smiling
    "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher died Oct. 31 after a cardiac episode. He was 50.
  • Evan Ellingson and David Caruso in scene from CSI Mimai inset with Evan Ellingson photo
    Evan Ellingson, "CSI Miami" star, died Nov. 5 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was 35.
  • John Bailey on the red carpet
    John Bailey, a former academy president and "Groundhog Day" actor, died Nov. 10. He was 81.
  • Split screen of younger Conny Van Dyke with a recent photo from circa 2016
    Conny Van Dyke died at age 78 Nov. 11. Her son, Bronson Page, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, remembering his mom as "phenomenal."
  • Kevin Turen smiling
    "Euphoria" producer Kevin Turen died of a coronary event Nov. 12. He was 44.
  • Dex Carvey performing on stage
    "Saturday Night Live" star Dana Carvey's son Dex died of an accidental drug overdose Nov. 15. He was 32.
  • Kool and the Gang at hall of fame ceremony
    Kool and the Gang drummer George Brown died Nov. 17 after battling cancer. He was 74.
  • Peter Spellos laughs wearing sunglasses and red shirt
    Peter Spellos, "American Dreams" actor, died Nov. 19 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69.
  • Jean Knight singing
    Jean Knight, "Mr. Big Stuff" singer, died from natural causes Nov. 22 at the age of 80.
  • Marty Krofft wears bow tie and black suit at emmy awards
    Marty Krofft, a legendary television producer, died Nov. 25 of kidney failure. He was 86.
  • Frances Sternhagen portrait
    Actress Frances Sternhagen died Nov. 27 of natural causes. She was 93.
  • Denny Laine, Paul McCartney and Wings guitarist, poses for portrait in the 80s
    Denny Laine died Dec. 5 following a long battle with interstitial lung disease. He was 79.
  • Norman Lear sits at a desk
    Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer, who created shows such as "All In the Family," "Sanford and Sons" and "Facts of Life," died Dec. 5 of natural causes. He was 101.
  • A split image of two photos oF Ellen Holly
    "One Life to Live" actress Ellen Holly, died Dec. 6 at the age of 92.
  • Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett together
    "Love Story" and "Peyton Place" actor Ryan O'Neal died Dec. 8. He was 82.
  • Mama June poses on red carpet, daughter Anna takes selfie on Instagram
    Mama June's daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell, died Dec. 9 after a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29.
  • Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher wears police uniform on cop show
    "Brooklyn 99" star Andre Braugher died Dec. 11 after a brief illness. He was 61.
  • Jeffrey Foskett plays guitar
    Longtime Beach Boys member Jeffrey Foskett died Dec. 11 after a diagnosis with anaplastic thyroid cancer. He was 67.
  • camden toy looking at the camera
    "Buddy the Vampire Slayer" actor Camden Toy died Dec. 11 at the age of 68 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
  • Colin Burgess with long red hair, red glasses, in a red outfit
    Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess died Dec. 16 at the age of 77.
  • James McCaffrey at an event"
    James McCaffrey, a "Max Payne" and "Rescue Me" star, died Dec. 17 at the age of 65 after battling cancer.
