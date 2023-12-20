Move Back
Hollywood stars we've lost in 2023
Matthew Perry, Tina Turner, Suzanne Somers and Lisa Marie Presley were among the beloved stars lost in 2023
- Rapper Lola Mitchell, known as "Gangsta Boo," died Jan. 1 at the age of 43. She got her start at the age of 14 when she was spotted by DJ Paul, a founding member of Three 6 Mafia, later joining the group.read more
- Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White died Jan. 1 at the age of 67.read more
- Tony-Award winning director Frank Galati, best known for his adaptation of John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath," died Jan. 2 of cancer. He was 79.read more
- Adam Rich, best known for portraying Nicholas Bradford on "Eight Is Enough," died Jan. 7 at the age of 54.read more
- Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12 at the age of 54.read more
- Julian Sands died at the age of 65 in January. He had been missing since Jan. 13 after failing to return from a hike. His body was found by hikers and positively identified June 24.read more
- Austin Majors, a former "NYPD Blue" child star died at age 27 Feb. 11.read more
- "Hill Street Blues" star Barbara Bosson died Feb. 18 at 83.read more
- Madonna's oldest brother, Anthony Ciccone, died Feb. 24 at the age of 66. The singer paid tribute to her brother on Instagram, thanking him for the impact he had on her life.read more
- Actress Carol Locatell, known for her roles on Broadway and in "Friday the 13th Part V: A New Beginning," died April 11 after a battle with cancer. She was 82.read more
- Keith Nale, who appeared on "Survivor" as a contestant twice, died April 18 after a battle with cancer. He was 62.read more
- Eileen Saki, who portrayed Rosie, the owner of Rosie's Bar on "M*A*S*H*," died May 1 after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 79.read more
- Jacklyn Zeman, who originated the role of Bobbie Spencer on "General Hospital" over 45 years ago, died May 9 at age 70.read more
- Barry Newman, known for his role on the TV show "Vanishing Point," died of natural causes May 11. He was 92.read more
- Andy Rourke, bass guitarist for The Smiths, died May 19 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 59.read more
- Irish actor Ray Stevenson died May 21. He was 58.read more
- Ed Ames, member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, died May 21 of Alzheimer's disease. He was 95.read more
- Actor Lew Palter died May 21 from complications with lung cancer. He was 94.read more
- Chas Newby, who once played with the Beatles, died May 22 at the age of 81.read more
- Tina Turner died May 24 after fighting a long illness. She was 83.read more
- John Beasley, known for TV shows like "Everwood" and "The Soul Man," died May 30 at the age of 79.read more
- Former "Wild ‘N Out" star Jacky Oh died May 31 at the age of 32.read more
- Grammy-winning songwriter Cynthia Weil, died June 1 at the age of 82.read more
- "Bling Empire" star Anna Shay died from a stroke June 1 at the age of 62.read more
- "Breaking Bad" actor Mike Batayeh died June 1 of a heart attack in his sleep. He was 52.read more
- Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto died June 5 at the age of 83. She is known for the hit song,"The Girl from Ipanema."read more
- Françoise Gilot, Pablo Picasso's muse and an acclaimed painter, died June 6 at the age of 101 after suffering from both lung and heart problems.read more
- Pat Cooper, who appeared in "Seinfeld" and on the Howard Stern Show, died June 6 at the age of 93.read more
- Religious broadcaster Pat Robertson died June 8 at age 93.read more
- Treat Williams died June 12 after a vehicular accident. He was 71.read more
- Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson died June 15 after a short illness. She was 87.read more
- Paxton Whitehead, known for his roles on "Friends" and "Frasier," died June 16 at the age of 85.read more
- "Apocalypse Now" actor Frederic Forrest died June 23 after a long illness. He was 86.read more
- "Facts of Life" actor Nicolas Coster died June 26 after a long-term battle with cancer. He was 89.read more
- Caleb Willingham, the husband of "1,000-lb Sisters" star Tammy Slaton, died July 1. He was 40.read more
- Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro died of an accidental overdose July 2.read more
- "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" singer Coco Lee died July 5. She was 48.read more
- George Tickner, one of the founders of the band Journey, died July 5 at the age of 76.read more
- Jeffrey Carlson, actor on "All My Children," died July 6 at the age of 48.read more
- Andrea Evans, "One Life to Live" actress, died at 66 July 9 after a battle with breast cancer.read more
- "Gold Rush" star "Dakota" Fred Hurt died at age 80 July 11 after a battle with brain cancer.read more
- Josephine Chaplin, daughter of legendary actor Charlie Chaplin, died July 13 at the age of 74.read more
- Nick Benedict, actor on "Days of Our Lives" and "All My Children," died July 14. He was 76.read more
- Jane Birkin, known for inspiring the Hermès' 'Birkin' bag, died July 16, at the age of 76.read more
- Legendary singer Tony Bennett died July 21. He was 96.read more
- "All My Children" actress Pamela Blair died July 23 after a lengthy illness. She was 73.read more
- Sinéad O'Connor, an Irish singer-songwriter, died July 26 at the age of 56.read more
- Randy Meisner, founding member of the Eagles, died July 26 of complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He was 77.read more
- "Jaws 2" actor Marc Gilpin, died July 29 at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer.read more
- "Pee Wee Herman" actor Paul Reubens died July 30 after a battle with cancer. He was 70.read more
- "The Wizard of Oz" actress Betty Ann Bruno died July 30 while at the hospital after a fall during a hula performance. She was 91.read more
- "Euphoria" actor Angus Cloud's death was announced by his family July 31. He was 25.read more
- Original HGTV star Carol Duvall died July 31 at the age of 97.read more
- Mark Margolis, known for his role in "Breaking Bad," died Aug. 3 after a short illness. He was 83.read more
- John Gosling, The Kinks keyboardist, died Aug. 4 at the age of 75.read more
- Sandra Bullock's longtime boyfriend, Bryan Randall, died Aug. 5 after a private battle with ALS. He was 57.read more
- William Friedkin, director of "The Exorcist," died Aug. 7 from from heart failure and pneumonia. He was 87.read more
- DJ Casper, creator of the "Cha Cha Slide," died Aug. 7 after being diagnosed with cancer in 2016. He was 58.read more
- "King of the Hill" actor Johnny Hardwick died Aug. 8 at the age of 64.read more
- Former model and actress Shelley Smith died Aug. 8 after going into cardiac arrest. She was 70.read more
- Robert Swan, known for "Hoosiers," died Aug. 9 after a long battle with cancer. He was 78.read more
- Robbie Robertson, Co-founder of The Band, died Aug. 9 after a long illness. He was 80.read more
- "Game of Thrones" actor Darren Kent died Aug. 11 at the age of 36. He suffered from a rare skin disorder and battled osteoporosis and arthritis.read more
- Clarence Avant, known as "The Black Godfather" in the music industry, died Aug. 13 at the age of 92.read more
- Broadway actor Chris Peluso died Aug. 15 at the age of 40. He is known for starring in "Wicked" and "Mamma Mia."read more
- "This Is Us" actor Ron Cephas Jones died Aug. 19 from to a long-standing pulmonary issue. He was 66.read more
- David Jacobs, Creator of "Dallas" and "Knots Landing," died Aug. 20 of heart failure. He was 84.read more
- "Little House on the Prairie" actress Hersha Parady died Aug. 23 after a battle with meningioma. She was 78.read more
- Former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden died Aug. 24 at the age of 72.read more
- Arleen Sorkin, original Harley Quinn voice actress, died Aug. 24 at the age of 67.read more
- Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Princess Diana's boyfriend Dodi, Died Sept. 1, one day after the 26th anniversary of the crash that killed his son and Princess Diana. He was 94.read more
- Legendary musician Jimmy Buffett died Sept. 1, after struggling with an undisclosed illness since 2022. He was 76.read more
- "True Blood" actress Marcia DeRousse died Sept. 2 after battling a long illness. She was 70.read more
- Steve Harwell, the former lead singer of Smash Mouth, died Sept. 4 of liver failure. He was 56.read more
- Musician Gary Wright died Sept. 4 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy body dementia. He was 80.read more
- Country singer Charlie Robison died Sept. 10 after suffering cardiac arrest. He was 59.read more
- Billy Miller died Sept. 15 at the age of 43. His representative confirmed he was "struggling with manic depression when he died."read more
- Irish Grinstead, singer in the girl group 702, died Sept. 16 at the age of 43.read more
- "NCIS" star David McCallum died Sept. 25 of natural causes. He was 90.read more
- "Harry Potter" actor Michael Gambon died Sept. 27 after a battle with pneumonia. He was 82.read more
- Keith Jefferson, known for his role in "Django Unchained," died Oct. 5 after a battle with cancer. He was 53.read more
- Food Network star Michael Chiarello died Oct. 6 at the age of 61 after an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock.read more
- "Rocky" star Burt Young died Oct. 8. He was 83.read more
- Mark Goddard, "Lost in Space" and "General Hospital" star, died Oct. 10 of pulmonary fibrosis. He was 87.read more
- Rudolph Isley, former member of The Isley Brothers, died Oct. 11 at the age of 84.read more
- Suzanne Somers, known for her roles in "Three's Company" and "Step by Step," died Oct. 15 after a battle with breast cancer. She was 76.read more
- Actress Haydn Gwynne died Oct. 20 after a battle with cancer. She was 66.read more
- "Shaft" star Richard Roundtree died at his home Oct. 24 aft4er a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 81.read more
- "Night Court" actor Richard Moll died Oct. 26 at the age of 80.read more
- Matthew Perry died Oct. 28 in Los Angeles at the age of 54. The "Friends" star died of "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.read more
- Actress Joan Evans, known for her role in "On the Loose," died Oct. 21 at the age of 89.read more
- "General Hospital" star Tyler Christopher died Oct. 31 after a cardiac episode. He was 50.read more
- Evan Ellingson, "CSI Miami" star, died Nov. 5 from an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was 35.read more
- John Bailey, a former academy president and "Groundhog Day" actor, died Nov. 10. He was 81.read more
- Conny Van Dyke died at age 78 Nov. 11. Her son, Bronson Page, confirmed the news to Fox News Digital, remembering his mom as "phenomenal."read more
- "Euphoria" producer Kevin Turen died of a coronary event Nov. 12. He was 44.read more
- "Saturday Night Live" star Dana Carvey's son Dex died of an accidental drug overdose Nov. 15. He was 32.read more
- Kool and the Gang drummer George Brown died Nov. 17 after battling cancer. He was 74.read more
- Peter Spellos, "American Dreams" actor, died Nov. 19 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 69.read more
- Jean Knight, "Mr. Big Stuff" singer, died from natural causes Nov. 22 at the age of 80.read more
- Marty Krofft, a legendary television producer, died Nov. 25 of kidney failure. He was 86.read more
- Actress Frances Sternhagen died Nov. 27 of natural causes. She was 93.read more
- Denny Laine died Dec. 5 following a long battle with interstitial lung disease. He was 79.read more
- Norman Lear, American screenwriter and producer, who created shows such as "All In the Family," "Sanford and Sons" and "Facts of Life," died Dec. 5 of natural causes. He was 101.read more
- "One Life to Live" actress Ellen Holly, died Dec. 6 at the age of 92.read more
- "Love Story" and "Peyton Place" actor Ryan O'Neal died Dec. 8. He was 82.read more
- Mama June's daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Caldwell, died Dec. 9 after a battle with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma. She was 29.read more
- "Brooklyn 99" star Andre Braugher died Dec. 11 after a brief illness. He was 61.read more
- Longtime Beach Boys member Jeffrey Foskett died Dec. 11 after a diagnosis with anaplastic thyroid cancer. He was 67.read more
- "Buddy the Vampire Slayer" actor Camden Toy died Dec. 11 at the age of 68 after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer.read more
- Original AC/DC drummer Colin Burgess died Dec. 16 at the age of 77.read more
- James McCaffrey, a "Max Payne" and "Rescue Me" star, died Dec. 17 at the age of 65 after battling cancer.read more
