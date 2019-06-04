AOC blasts New York Times for comparing Trump family to British royalty

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., slammed The New York Times pm Tuesday over a "gymnastics stunt" that compared the Trump family to British royalty as President Trump wrapped up a state visit to the U.K.

On Tuesday, New York Times World tweeted out a report on President Trump's adult children being welcomed to Buckingham Palace, including top White House advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner as well as Donald Trump Jr., Eric and Lara Trump and Tiffany Trump.

"The Kennedys have long occupied the American political culture as the unofficial royal family. But on President Trump's visit to Britain, a different opportunity seemed to present itself: his family as the American answer to British royalty," the tweet read.

The tweet itself was heavily ratio'd, meaning it received more replies than likes and retweets.

Perhaps the most vocal critic, however, was Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, who called the reporting a "gymnastics stunt." She also took the opportunity to swipe at Trump, who she insisted "wants to be king."

"This gymnastics stunt of a take makes sense, considering he doesn’t want to be President - he wants to be King," the freshman congresswoman tweeted. "And our refusal to impeach is making his dream come true."

The Times did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.