Anthony Bourdain's girlfriend Asia Argento shares birthday tribute for the late chef: 'Missing you'

Asia Argento commemorated what would have been Anthony Bourdain’s 65th birthday in a touching Instagram post.

"Celebrating the most incredible man I have ever met. Missing you every day. Cherishing each moment we shared in our life together," Argento, 45, wrote on Friday, June 25. "I feel your presence and your strength. You shine so bright within me. I love you my A. Happy birthday."

ANTHONY BOURDAIN, CNN HOST AND CELEBRITY CHEF, DEAD AT 61

Argento’s post, which features a 10-part slideshow of various photos and clips with the famous chef, comes shortly after the anniversary of Bourdain’s death.

Bourdain died by suicide at the age of 61 on June 8, 2018. He was at the Le Chambard Hotel Restaurant Alsace in France at the time.

ANTHONY BOURDAIN’S NYC APARTMENT UP FOR RENT WITH $2,200 PRICE CUT

Argento and Bourdain had been in a relationship for more than a year at the time of his death. The couple originally went public about their partnership in May 2017.

Fans of the couple joined Argento in wishing Bourdain a happy birthday while also showing support for the Italian actress and film director.

RUSSELL CROWE MAKES ‘VERY GENEROUS’ DONATION TO DAMAGED BEIRUT RESTAURANT ON BEHALF OF ANTHONY BOURDAIN

"[He] is always with you," the post’s top commenter, pop singer Rose Villain wrote in Italian.

"LEGEND," American drag performer Venus D-Lite shared.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"We’ll never know him like you did," another Instagram commenter wrote. "Much love. One love."

Bourdain was a celebrity chef, author and travel documentarian who hosted various television programs throughout his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His final onscreen appearance on CNN’s "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" aired on Nov. 11, 2018, and showed the beloved chef touring eateries in New York City’s Lower East Side.