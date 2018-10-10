Anthony Bourdain’s estranged wife Ottavia Busia posts throwback photo 4 months after celebrity chef’s death

Anthony Bourdain’s estranged wife Ottavia Busia posted a throwback family photo on Monday — four months after the celebrity chef’s death.

Busia posted a photo on Instagram taken from Bourdain’s 2016 cookbook “Appetites.” The image, which originally appeared in the New York City-based company Big Gay Ice Cream's Instagram, shows Busia and Bourdain standing next to their daughter Ariane around a dining table filled with people.

Le Bernardin chef Eric Ripert is also seen holding a wine glass while playing with a dog.

“#repost @biggayicecream The Manson Family Dinner (from “Appetites”) by @bobbyfisherphotography,” Busia wrote on Instagram.

“This was one of the weirdest, sweatiest days of my working life,” “Appetites” co-author Laurie Woolever commented.

Big Gay Ice Cream founders Bryan Petroff and Douglas Quint also posted behind-the-scenes images from the shoot.

“Gone four months today,” the ice cream company included in the image caption.

Bourdain and Busia split in 2016 after nine years of marriage. The couple was still legally married when Bourdain died on June 8.

Ripert discovered Bourdain unresponsive in the bathroom of his French hotel room. The chefs were shooting an episode for the latest season of “Parts Unknown.”

Busia also paid tribute to Bourdain days after his death with a photo of their 11-year-old daughter.

“Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are,” she wrote.