©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

'Annie' actress Lois De Banzie dead at 90

No cause of death was given by her family

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Actress Lois De Banzie, known for her role as Eleanor Roosevelt in the 1982 version of "Annie," has died at 90 years old.

Her family recently confirmed her death in the San Francisco Chronicle and revealed she died on April 3 in Greenbrae, Calif. No cause of death was given.

"Her most notable stage performance was in ‘Mornings at Seven,’ for which she received a Drama Desk Award and a Tony Award nomination," the obit described. 

"Among her diverse screen roles were performances in ‘Annie,’ ‘Dunston Checks In,’ and ‘Sudden Impact.’ Her wit and humor will be much missed," it continued.

Actress Lois De Banzie in March 1987 on 'Who's the Boss?'

Actress Lois De Banzie in March 1987 on 'Who's the Boss?' (Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Photo Archives/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

De Banzie also appeared in movies including "Tootsie" (1982), "Sudden Impact" (1983), "Arachnophobia" (1990), and "Sister Act" (1992).

She also appeared in the TV series "Generation," "Cheers," "Home Improvement," and "Who's the Boss?"

