Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Departed
Published

‘The Office’ actor, Marcus A. York, dead at 55

Mark York portrayed Billy Merchant on the series and also made appearances on 'CSI: New York'

By Julius Young | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 24Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for May 24

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Mark York, an actor who was notable for his performances as Billy Merchant in the early years of "The Office," has died. He was 55.

An obituary for the actor said York died on May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio following a brief and unexpected illness.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

York was a paraplegic since 1988 but his disability didn’t stop him from leading a life of positivity while inspiring those around him with his outgoing and uplifting approach to life.

LUCILLE BALL’S SCANDALOUS PAST EXPLORED IN NEW BOOK

Mark York appears in a scene from ‘The Office.’ The actor died on May 19 in Ohio. He was 55.

Mark York appears in a scene from ‘The Office.’ The actor died on May 19 in Ohio. He was 55. (The Office/NBC)

"He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do," the actor’s obit reads. "He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future. In the past several years, he had been working as an inventor, and had obtained two patents for his inventions."

In addition to his appearance in "The Office," York also appeared in "CSI: New York" and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

York is preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Chloe Ritz, and John and Jewell York. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Brian York, mother Becky York, and father Glenn York as well as brothers, Jeff and David.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News has reached out to York's rep for comment. 

Julius is an LA Entertainment Reporter for Fox News.

On Our Radar