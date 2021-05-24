‘The Office’ actor, Marcus A. York, dead at 55

Mark York, an actor who was notable for his performances as Billy Merchant in the early years of "The Office," has died. He was 55.

An obituary for the actor said York died on May 19 at Miami Valley Hospital in Ohio following a brief and unexpected illness.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

York was a paraplegic since 1988 but his disability didn’t stop him from leading a life of positivity while inspiring those around him with his outgoing and uplifting approach to life.

"He always tried to look at what he could accomplish and do, not what he couldn’t do," the actor’s obit reads. "He had experienced many travel opportunities and many dreams for the future. In the past several years, he had been working as an inventor, and had obtained two patents for his inventions."

In addition to his appearance in "The Office," York also appeared in "CSI: New York" and was an avid fan of the Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State football and Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

York is preceded in death by his grandparents, John & Chloe Ritz, and John and Jewell York. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Brian York, mother Becky York, and father Glenn York as well as brothers, Jeff and David.

Fox News has reached out to York's rep for comment.