Anne Rice, author of gothic novels, dead at 80

Her son confirmed her death on social media

Associated Press
Anne Rice, the gothic novelist widely known for her bestselling novel "Interview with the Vampire," died late Saturday at the age of 80.

Rice died due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page.

"In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage," Christopher Rice wrote in the statement.

Anne Rice attends a book signing in 2016. 

Anne Rice attends a book signing in 2016.  (Getty Images)

Anne Rice was the author of the 1976 novel "Interview with the Vampire," which was later adapted into a movie starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 1994. It was also expected to be portrayed in a TV series on AMC and AMC+ in 2022.

Author Anne Rice discusses and signs her book Prince Lestat: The Vampire Chronicles at Miami Dade College on November 17, 2014 in Miami.

Author Anne Rice discusses and signs her book Prince Lestat: The Vampire Chronicles at Miami Dade College on November 17, 2014 in Miami. (Getty Images)

Rice was expected to be interred during a private ceremony at a family mausoleum in New Orleans on an undisclosed date, according to the statement. A public celebration of life was to take place next year.

