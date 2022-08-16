Anne Heche once shared Tom Cruise role she missed out on, who she’d want to play her in a film

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anne Heche knew just who she wanted to portray her in a movie.

In a newly released podcast recorded prior to her death, Heche shared that if a film were made about her life, she wanted Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell to portray her.

Speaking on "Behind the Velvet Rope," Heche, who had worked with Bell before, credited the "Frozen" actress with helping her earn a second Emmy nomination.

Heche says she saw Bell as "a reflection to me" and thought it would be appropriate for Bell to play her, since Heche had played Bell's mother in a made-for-TV-film on Lifetime.

Heche also suggested Miley Cyrus to play her in a biopic, highlighting the similarities she shared with the "Hannah Montana" actress, including how they both started working at a young age.

Another revelation from the podcast came when Heche revealed she had lost a role opposite to "Top Gun" star Tom Cruise.

Heche says she auditioned for the movie, which would later be known as "Jerry Maguire," but she criticized the film's direction.

Heche says she told the director, Cameron Crowe, that the film's love story "didn't make sense," which she believes led to her losing out on the role that would ultimately go to Renée Zellweger.

In hindsight, the actress said, "I learned to shut my mouth."

Over the course of the conversation, Heche detailed several snafus she had throughout her career due to being "blacklisted" in Hollywood after revealing her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres.

Heche addressed working in several Hallmark and Lifetime channel movies, not necessarily for the caliber of the production but because "these companies kept food on my table."

It was in a Lifetime movie that Heche met Bell, on the set of "Gracie's Choice."

Heche also got candid about trauma she had endured over her lifetime, sharing, "Depending on how severe that input was is how severe your intelligence of your identity has to be shaped. Because you're trying to figure out the sanity of what you're being told you're insane about."

Heche was asked by host David Yontef what the biggest misconception about her was, and she declared, "The biggest misconception is that I'm crazy."

She spoke of conversation surrounding mental health, "We've got a lot of work to do ... which is what I've been spending my last 20 years on. To go, wow, 'You tell your story, that's why I identify you.' How do we embrace that? That's what 'Call Me Crazy' is. Call me sane is the antidote."

"Call Me Crazy" is Heche's book published in 2001.

