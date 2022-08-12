Anne Heche car crash: Tenant who lost home speaks out about 'insane, traumatic time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The woman who was living in the home destroyed by Anne Heche's car crash is speaking out.

Heche crashed her car into the Los Angeles home last Friday, destroying the house and all the property inside.

The house’s tenant, Lynne Mishele, took to Instagram Thursday providing an update on "the most insane, traumatic time," since the fiery car crash.

"I'm still recovering and trying to figure out up from down, but I did want to send a huge, huge thank you to everybody from all over the world, for the overwhelming amount of love and compassion and generosity and kindness that people have shown over the past week," Mishele shared in a video on her business account, Creative Organization.

"It's obviously been the most insane, traumatic time, confusing ... eventually I'll try to get back to everybody and try to read everybody's comments," she remarked.

"Thank you everybody from the bottom of my heart. It's really truly overwhelming. You guys really have impacted my life in a really profound way so thank you so much to everybody and I will keep you updated."

Toward the end of the video, Mishele showed her two black dogs on camera, Bree and Rueban, who were unharmed in the crash, while noting her pet tortoise is being cared for by a friend.

"They wanna say thank you so much for cheering them on," Mishele said. "My tortoise Marley says 'hi' from the valley."

Mishele was home when the actress slammed her car into the residence.

"Ms. Mishele is devastated by what happened to her on Friday — not only because she and her pets almost lost their lives but because all of her property, including items of profound sentimental value, were destroyed," Shawn Holley, the tenant's attorney, told Fox News Digital on Monday. "She asks for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

While Mishele escaped unharmed, her home was "immediately red-tagged" and she "lost her entire lifetime of possessions" after the incident, which happened minutes after Heche plowed into a garage door at an apartment complex down the street.

The Mar Vista community banded together and organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Mishele after she "very narrowly escaped physical harm" when Heche's vehicle crashed into the house and caused a fire. It took 59 firefighters to extinguish the home engulfed in flames.



More than 770 individual donations poured into the site, which had a goal to raise $100,000 for the "kind and generous person" who was left without a home following the crash.

"Lynne lives with her beautiful pups Bree and Rueban, and tortoise Marley in the Mar Vista home that was destroyed this week by a car driving into the home at a high rate of speed, catching the house on fire," the campaign said.

Meanwhile, Heche remains in a coma after suffering a "severe" brain injury and is "not expected to survive," a representative for the actress told Fox News Digital Thursday evening.

The rep added that Heche’s wish had always been to be an organ donor and "she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."

