Angelina Jolie says Ukrainian 'children will pay the highest price' if war doesn't end

Angelina Jolie issued a stark warning about how children will be most affected by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Jolie, who serves as special envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), took to Instagram on Tuesday with a message about what's to come if the war doesn't come to an end.

"As well as the millions who’ve fled over Ukraine’s borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger. Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price – in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives," the actress and humanitarian wrote.

Jolie's post included a carousel of photos showing Ukrainian refugees – some crossing the river fleeing Irpin – and those still stuck in the country, sick and fighting for their lives in hospitals and bomb shelters.

Jolie, 46, previously shared a message of prayer on February 25 for the citizens of Ukraine.

"Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine," Jolie said in the statement . "My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety. It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated."

She also shared a link to a statement from the UNHCR that reads, "We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine."

"The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating," the statement continues. "There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart."

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver an address to the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

President Biden is set to announce $800 million in Ukraine aid after he signed a $1.5T government funding bill with billions in Ukraine aid.

A Ukraine diplomat said that talks with Russia have been difficult but there is room for compromise.