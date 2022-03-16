Biden promises aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy to address Congress: LIVE UPDATES

Negotiations are 'very difficult' but will continue, a Ukrainian official said

A Ukrainian official said said negotiations with Russia to end the war were "very difficult" as there are "fundamental contradictions," but said they would continue.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, added: "There is certainly room for compromise."

"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Podolyak.