Biden promises aid to Ukraine, Zelenskyy to address Congress: LIVE UPDATES

As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues into Wednesday, U.S. President Biden is expected to promise more aid, Ukraine President Zelenskyy will address Congress, and diplomats say there is room for compromise.

Covered by: Lawrence Richard, Tyler O'Neil, Michael Lee and Fox News

President Zelenskyy invites world leaders to Kyiv to see destruction first-hand

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 12: President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 12, 2022. (Photo by Emin Sansar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an address following 20 days of war: “I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv. It can be dangerous here, because our skies are not yet closed from Russian missiles and planes."

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Negotiations are 'very difficult' but will continue, a Ukrainian official said

A Ukrainian official said said negotiations with Russia to end the war were "very difficult" as there are "fundamental contradictions," but said they would continue.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, added: "There is certainly room for compromise." 

"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," tweeted Podolyak.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Now-deleted Kamala Harris tweet claimed US is supporting Ukraine 'in defense of the NATO alliance'

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during an event with members of the U.S Women's National Soccer Team at the White House complex March 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. Harris spoke with members of the team to highlight the Biden administration’s efforts to champion equal pay for equal work. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of.

"When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security," a tweet from the @KamalaHarris account stated. "The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance."

The remarks made in the tweet, which featured a photo of Harris greeting American and Polish service members, come on the heels of similar statements she made while addressing House Democrats over the weekend at the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) winter meeting in D.C.

Click here to read more.

Posted by Lawrence Richard

Zelenskyy speech to Congress could be most important by a foreign leader since Churchill in 1941

Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy won’t be the first world leader to speak to both the House and Senate when he speaks virtually tomorrow. But this could be the most any world leader has had on the line when they spoke to Congress in 81 years.

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill spoke to Congress on December 26, 1941 — weeks after the U.S. entered World War II following the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Churchill addressed lawmakers in the Senate chamber before movie cameras and added klieg lights. Multiple microphones from NBC, CBS and MBS (the Mutual Broadcasting System) sprang up in front of Churchill on the Senate dais.

Read more.

Posted by Michael Lee

Biden promises more aid to Ukraine

After signing a massive $1.5 trillion government funding bill Tuesday (which includes $13.5 billion in Ukraine assistance), President Biden will announce over $1 billion in military assistance to Ukraine.

The president will announce an additional $800 million in funding, in addition to the $200 million announced on Saturday.

The funding comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to deliver a remote address to Congress Wednesday, during which he is expected to outline a list of equipment the Ukrainians feel they need to fend off the Russian invasion.

Read more here.

Posted by Tyler O'Neil

