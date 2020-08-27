Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's judge in divorce says he can and will remain impartial in proceedings

The judge overseeing Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce has responded to the actress' call for "impartiality" in the proceedings.

Last week, news broke that Jolie, 45, claimed in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that Judge John W. Ouderkirk -- a private judge who was hired in 2017 to oversee their case -- failed to disclose “ongoing business and professional relationships” with Pitt, 56.

Ouderkirk has another link to the former couple. He officiated their August 2014 wedding in France.

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side,” Jolie’s lawyer, Samantha Bley DeJean, told the outlet. “The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there’s transparency and impartiality.”

The filing said that during the Jolie-Pitt proceedings, Ouderkirk has allegedly failed to disclose the cases that demonstrated the repeat-customer relationship between the judge and Pitt's counsel.

Now, Entertainment Tonight has obtained court docs containing Ouderkirk's response, in which he claims to hold no bias and denies, under the penalty of perjury, that he failed to disclose multiple relationships pertaining to the matter.

"I will continue to consider accepting other cases as other additional cases may arise from time to time while the Jolie/Pitt case is still pending. Such other cases might involve party, lawyer‚ law firm and/or witnesses involved in the Jolie/Pitt matter," the judge wrote in the documents.

Furthermore, Ouderkirk stated that he can be and will remain impartial throughout the case and requested that documents and evidence supporting the claim be given due consideration by the court.

After Jolie's filing, Pitt's legal team filed a response, calling hers a "transparently tactical gambit" to delay proceedings.

The Hollywood heavyweights called it quits in Sept. 2016 after roughly 10 years together and two years of marriage.

They share six children: Maddox, 19; Pax, 16; Zahara, 15; Shiloh, 14; Knox, 12; and Vivienne, 12.

