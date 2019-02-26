Expand / Collapse search
Jennifer Lawrence shows off sizable engagement ring at Paris Fashion Week

By Madeline Farber | Fox News
Jennifer Lawrence confirmed her engagement earlier in February.

Jennifer Lawrence was not shy about showing off her sizable engagement ring at the Christian Dior fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE ENGAGED TO COOKE MARONEY

The “Red Sparrow” actress stunned in a gray collared Dior dress and black belt while her emerald-cut diamond ring dazzled photographers who eagerly snapped photos of the star. Lawrence attended the event in light of Paris Fashion Week.

The public appearance was reportedly her first since the actress confirmed her engagement to art dealer Cooke Maroney in early February.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the Dior ready to wear Fall-Winter 2019-2020 collection, that was presented in Paris, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

DIOR CALLS JENNIFER LAWRENCE CAMPAIGN BACKLASH 'NOT AT ALL JUSTIFIED'

Lawrence — who serves as a Dior ambassador — sat next to models Cara Delevingne and Karlie Kloss in the front row during the show, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

This isn't the first time the "Hunger Games" star has been spotted wearing the ring, however. Earlier this month, Lawrence, 28, was seen wearing it during a girl’s night out in New York City, according to People.

Madeline Farber is a Reporter for Fox News. You can follow her on Twitter @MaddieFarberUDK.