ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Andrew Lloyd Webber's son 'hospitalized' and 'critically ill' fighting gastric cancer

Broadway legend Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed his son Nicholas is 'critically ill' with stomach cancer

By Tracy Wright | Fox News
Renowned composer Andrew Lloyd Webber announced his son Nicholas is "critically ill" and fighting gastric cancer.

The "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" musician also revealed Nick is now hospitalized due to ongoing medical issues, in a statement shared by Webber's representatives with Fox News Digital.

"I am absolutely devastated to say that my eldest son Nick is critically ill," Webber said.

"As my friends and family know, he has been fighting gastric cancer for the last 18 months and Nick is now hospitalised."

Andrew Lloyd Webber says son Nicholas is battling gastric cancer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber says son Nicholas is battling gastric cancer. (Getty Images)

While Nick's form of the disease has not been further disclosed, gastric cancer is more commonly known as stomach cancer

"I therefore have not been able to attend the recent previews of 'Bad Cinderella' and as things stand, I will not be able to cheer on its wonderful cast, crew and orchestra on Opening Night this Thursday," Webber said.

His latest Broadway production is a reimagining of "Cinderella" which ran in London's West End from 2021-2022. 

Andrew Lloyd Webber attended "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat" opening in London with wife Madeleine and son Nicholas in 2007.

Andrew Lloyd Webber attended "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor DreamCoat" opening in London with wife Madeleine and son Nicholas in 2007. (Nick Harvey)

A press event for the new show is scheduled to coincide with the famed composer's 75th birthday, Wednesday, March 22.

"We are all praying that Nick will turn the corner," Webber added. "He is bravely fighting with his indomitable humour, but at the moment my place is with him and the family."

Nicholas picked up the family music gene and was the composer on the 2021 UK film "The Last Bus." 

He also earned accolades for his work on the 2017 BBC Drama, "Love, Lies and Records," and won a Grammy nomination as a co-producer for best musical theater album on his father's 2021 "Cinderella." 

Andrew Lloyd Webber brought Nicholas and daughter Imogen (and ex-wife Sarah Brightman) to the opening of "Prospects of Love" in 1990 at the Broadhurst Theater in New York.

Andrew Lloyd Webber brought Nicholas and daughter Imogen (and ex-wife Sarah Brightman) to the opening of "Prospects of Love" in 1990 at the Broadhurst Theater in New York. (Ron Galella)

Andrew was married to Nicholas' mother, Sarah Hugill, for 12 years before they divorced in 1983. The former couple also have a daughter, Imogen Lloyd Webber.

The EGOT and Kennedy Center Honoree is closing "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway in 2023. A fixture on Broadway since 1988, the production was initially set to close Feb. 18, a day after previews begin for "Bad Cinderella." But due to such a high demand for tickets, the show received an eight-week extension and a new closing date was scheduled for April 16.

His astonishing run on "The Great White Way" signifies a Lloyd Webber musical will have performed on Broadway every single playing night since September 1979.

