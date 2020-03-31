Andrew Jack, 'Lord of the Rings' dialect coach and 'Star Wars' actor, dead at 76 from coronavirus complications

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Andrew Jack, known for his work as a dialect coach on "Lord of the Rings" and as an actor on "Star Wars," died Tuesday morning from complications due to the novel coronavirus. He was 76.

His rep, Jill McCullough, confirmed the news to the Evening Standard, stating that he died in a hospital outside of London and his family was not able to be with him in the U.K. because they are quarantined in Australia.

“Andrew lived on one the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife; also a dialect coach: Gabrielle Rogers,” McCullough said.

“Tragically she is stuck in quarantine in Australia having just flown in from NZ [New Zealand] last week. She was unable to see or talk to him at the end of his life and there is a chance a funeral may not be held," McCullough added. “Andrew was full of life -- he was tall and striking with flowing white hair. You wouldn’t miss him if he walked into a room.”

Jack's wife mourned her husband on Twitter: “We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago.”

Jack's most recent project was as the dialect coach on Matt Reeves’ upcoming movie "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson. That film is currently on hiatus as the coronavirus continues to spread.

He also played Major Caluan Ematt, a member of the Resistance, in two "Star Wars" movies: "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi."

Jack's "Force Awakens" co-star Greg Grunberg paid tribute to him on Twitter.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of the wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman #AndrewJack,” Grunberg wrote. “He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with. Please stay safe. Please stay home!!!”

Jack's impressive resume included dialect work on multiple Marvel franchise films such as "Guardians of the Galaxy," "Captain America: The First Avenger," and with Chris Hemsworth on the last two "Avengers" movies.

In addition, he worked with actors Hugh Jackman, Robert Downey Jr. and Ken Watanabe on other projects.

