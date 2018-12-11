Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil stuns 'Good Morning Britain' audience with shocking appearance

Amy Winehouse's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil's appearance shocked "Good Morning" viewers today as he slammed her dad's plans for a hologram tour.

The 36-year-old was married to the late singer from 2007 to 2009 with the pair having a notoriously turbulent relationship.

Appearing on today's show, Blake shared his unhappiness at Mitch Winehouse's plans to stage a hologram tour for his daughter's fans.

Blake said: "The way I feel about the actual hologram itself it's no different to watching a video clip or listening to her music.

"I object to every sort of opportunity that's been made, it seems since Amy passed away seven years ago there's been three films, a hologram tour, to me I can't see many other reasons for this tour."

However host Piers Morgan pointed out Blake had also cashed in on his late wife's memory by selling his story to the press.

Blake said it wasn't "life-changing money" and added: "To call it cashing in is a bit misleading, I would have done it without any money but the reason I ended up taking money was I had been in a situation where I found it really hard to get a job and couldn't really earn money any other way."

In response to his comments, Amy's family released a statement that read: "All the family’s proceeds from the hologram tour will go to the Amy Winehouse Foundation which is helping 1000s of young people around the UK and abroad through its drugs and alcohol education, music programmes, women's recovery house and much more.

"Though there has been a positive reaction from her fans, not everyone has to welcome the hologram. But ultimately Amy believed passionately in helping those in need and that is a vital part of her legacy we want to secure."

Later on the show Blake also tried to defend claims he was the one who got Amy — who died at 27 — into hard drugs during their relationship.

He said: "The drug thing has been attributed to me for years, the fact me and Amy only used drugs together six months of our marriage.

"I'm not willing to be the only person to take responsibility.

"I feel like I'm the only one who has taken responsibility since Amy died.

"People don't realize Amy didn't do anything Amy didn't want to do.

"I will always carry a burden of guilt of how I should have acted."

However, viewers were too distracted by his appearance to pay much attention to what he was saying.

One wrote on Twitter: "Kids, Blake Fielder-Civil on #GMB should be a warning to live healthily and brush your teeth."

Another added: "Omg amy winehouse's husband is a state #gmb" while a third tweeted: "What a mess.....The blake fellow is...get him off."

A fourth agreed, writing: "Blake should be on #jeremykyle #gmb."

