Amy Schumer wonders whether white NFL players who don’t kneel are ‘complicit’ in racism

Amy Schumer on Friday questioned whether or not white players in the NFL who don't kneel with their black teammates are 'complicit' in the 'endless racism people of color face in our country.'

The "Trainwreck" star went on to propose that more white players should stand up for their “brothers and sisters of color” by taking a knee.

“I wonder why more white players aren’t kneeling,” she wrote. “Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?”

The 37-year-old comedian backed the NFL’s anthem kneelers in an Instagram post, writing that she would avoid being in any Super Bowl ad in hopes to "really hurt [the NFL]."

“Hitting the nfl with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them,” Schumer wrote while voicing support for Colin Kaepernick. “I know opposing the nfl is like opposing the nra. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living?”

Schumer also suggested that it would be “cool” if Maroon 5, the band reportedly set to headline the half-time show, pull out like Rihanna reportedly had done earlier this week.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, began kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games during the 2016 season to call attention to social injustices and racial inequality. It's since sparked a national discussion about patriotism and has drawn the ire of President Trump.

More recently, Kaepernick sparked controversy after he kicked off his "Just Do It" campaign with Nike. The company released an ad featuring Kaepernick's face with the quote, "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

