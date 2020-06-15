Amy Grant reveals her scar from open heart surgery: ‘My recovery has honestly felt miraculous’

Amy Grant is thankful for having loved ones by her side after she had the “really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery.”

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday where she revealed the scar from her procedure. The 59-year-old previously shared she had a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) since birth but was only recently discovered by her doctor.

“I know there is so much going on in the world right now,” the “Baby, Baby” star captioned her photo. “This is a crazy, broken, yet beautiful time. And in the midst of all of that - in the midst of all of our awareness and becoming and learning to love and see each other - I’ve had this really unique experience of having an unanticipated open heart surgery.”

“The only way I can explain my experience would be to ask you to imagine a non-runner who was signed up for a marathon,” Grant continued. “I didn’t want it, but I had to have it anyway and it was a week ago Wednesday. And as people heard about the surgery I started getting messages: ‘I’m praying for you’ …’I’m praying for you’.”

According to the Christian star, people from her past -- and present -- have gone out of their way to reach out and share their good wishes since her diagnosis.

"People I worked with decades ago, people who have come to my concerts or listen to my music, my work family, people on social media, and my own friends and family all offered their prayers," said Grant.

“And now, ten days later, I just want to say, from the moment I went to the hospital, if it really were a marathon race, I felt like I got into that runners block and as soon as it was time for the race to start there was this massive West Texas wind at my back.. just pushing me through,” Grant revealed. “Even stuff I was really scared about felt like nothing more than just a deep breath and something supernatural pushed me through it.”

Grant also assured her followers that her recovery has been going smoothly.

“My recovery has honestly felt miraculous,” said Grant. “And so I want to say thank you to each person who said a prayer for me. Prayer changes everything. Let’s keep those prayers going for our country and lets turn all the brokenness into love and seeing each other. I love you.”

On June 3, Velvet Kelm, Grant’s publicist, told The Associated Press the contemporary Christian singer had open heart surgery to fix her heart condition, which was discovered during a routine checkup.

According to Kelm, the surgery “couldn’t have gone better.”

Grant, who has been married to country singer Vince Gill for 20 years, is a six-time Grammy winner with well-known crossover pop hits like “Baby, Baby,” “Every Heartbeat” and “That’s What Love is For.” She’s sold more than 30 million albums, including her five-time platinum 1991 record “Heart in Motion,” that introduced her to a larger pop audience.

