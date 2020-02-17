Kellye Nakahara, 'M*A*S*H' star, dead

Kellye Nakahara, who starred as Lieutenant Nurse Kellye Yamato on "M*A*S*H," has died, Fox News can confirm.

A family source said the artist and actress passed away peacefully on Sunday at her home in Pasadena, Calif., following a brief battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her close friends and family. Her age was unclear.

"She was a tremendous wife, mother and she was a great friend to all who knew her. The world is going to miss her," the source said. "During her time with cancer, she always received letters from fans and everyone who watched 'M*A*S*H,' and she was always so shocked by all the love she received from those who loved Nurse Kellye.

"We were always amazed because people would be able to recall specific scenes and moments from the show and that proved that she was loved and she will be sorely missed," the source added.

Nakahara was on the hit comedy from 1973 to 1983. She also appeared in the 1985 film "Clue" and the 1991 movie "Shattered," according to her IMDb page.

Per TMZ, the Oahu-native moved to San Francisco as a young adult to pursue a career in art.

The professional artist married David Wallett in 1968 and the couple had two kids together, the outlet reported. Nakahara also had two grandchildren.