'American Psycho' author Bret Easton Ellis wants 'apology' from media over Mueller report coverage

Bret Easton Ellis, the author of "American Psycho," wants an apology from the mainstream media over its coverage of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe report.

On his newest podcast, Ellis slammed the "crazy dishonest press" for "misleading the country for the last two years," according to The Wrap.

Late last month, Mueller's office handed its final report of its Russia investigation to the Department of Justice. The long-awaited report, according to a letter to Congress released at the time by Attorney General Bill Barr, concluded that there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign. Mueller’s investigation, which was initially ordered to look into the 2016 election in 2017, went on for almost two years.

“I want to state that I am not a Republican, I am not a conservative, I am not part of the right wing, I did not vote for Trump, I am not part of the alt-right, I am not interested in politics,” Ellis began.

“Because I make fun of hysterical liberals — and why shouldn’t I?" he continued. "I live with one — as well as the crazy dishonest press, people think I am defending Trump. I don’t think it is about defending Trump at all, who I don’t care enough about, as much as it is about being lied to by the media."

Ellis went on to say that "there is no way to get around the fact that the mainstream media misled the country for the last two years."

"Period," he noted. "I’m not saying that as a conservative, or as a liberal. I’m saying it simply as a witness.”

According to the news outlet, Ellis pointed out that Mueller's office had filed multiple indictments, but added that the coverage by news outlets made it seem as if President Trump's indictment was a near-certainty.

“This was the dead-end result of the mass psychosis on the left, the dead-end of Trump derangement syndrome, that is alive and well in our country, especially in the media, and is making them all look like fools," Ellis said. "Absolute fools. And they should be humiliated by what they were perpetrating."

Ellis added that the full Mueller report has not been made public yet. On Tuesday, Barr vowed to release a redacted version "within a week," as he pushed back at Democrats blasting him for what they called his "unacceptable" handling of the initial summary.

“There can be horrible shocking things in it that will implicate everyone from Don Jr. to Ivanka to Jared to Kid Rock," Ellis said before demanding an apology from his "friends" who perpetuated "that the Mueller report was definitely going to implicate Trump in collusion with Russia."

"With that in mind, however, I would like an apology,” Ellis said. “From every one of my friends or acquaintances or anyone I encountered on social media or watched blather away on TV for the last two years who insisted that the Mueller report was definitely going to implicate Trump in collusion with Russia, and will determine that the Russians stole the 2016 election away from Hillary Clinton and our whole national nightmare will finally be over, because the Mueller report will implicate Trump and he will be impeached. I want an apology.”

“But I’m not going to get an apology," he lamented, per The Wrap. "Because y’all is f--ing crazy."

