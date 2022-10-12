'American Idol' runner-up Willie Spence killed in car crash, dead at 23

"American Idol" runner-up Willie Spence was killed in a car accident on Tuesday afternoon. He was 23.

Fox News Digital can confirm Spence died following an accident in Jasper, Tennessee, a community in Marion County.

The preliminary accident report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East at Mile Marker 147. Spence, driving his 2019 Jeep Cherokee, left the roadway and collided with the back of the trailer.

Lt. Bobby Clevenger told Fox News Digital, "He hit the back of the tractor-trailer. The medical examiner was called from the scene… it was DOA at the scene."

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 68-year-old, was uninjured. Both Spence and the trailer driver were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Lt. Clevenger says the family of Spence has been notified. No charges are currently pending.

Just hours prior, Spence shared a video of himself singing in the car on Instagram.

In wake of the tragic news, an official statement was shared on the "American Idol" Instagram.

"We are devastated about the passing of our beloved American Idol family member, Willie Spence. He was a true talent who lit up every room he entered and will be deeply missed. We send our condolences to his loved ones," it reads.

Spence appeared on season 19 of the competition show, and lost in the final to country singer Chayce Beckham.

"American Idol" season 5 runner-up Katharine McPhee Foster shared on social media her sadness for the loss of Spence. She wrote in part, "Only 23 years old. Life is so unfair and nothing is ever promised. God rest your soul Willie. It was a pleasure to sing with you and to know you."

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest offered his condolences for Spence, sharing that "Everybody on and off set loved him."

Spence had recently posted about a concert he would be fronting in London on Nov. 12.

No further details from Spence's family have been released since his passing.