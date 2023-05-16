Expand / Collapse search
'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie labels King Charles a 'secret comedian'

Richie and Katy Perry, both judges on 'American Idol' performed for King Charles at his coronation

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
King Charles III recently gave the world a glimpse at his comedic side, one that "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie knows all too well.

Discussing his weekend at the coronation, Richie admitted the best part of the entire ordeal was being able to capture the comedic essence of King Charles and share it with the world.

"I must be honest with you, I think the highlight for me was that I actually walked up to the king the day after the coronation and said, ‘Would you like to be on "American Idol?'" And he said, ‘Yeah,'" Richie told Extra.

"And the second thing that was the highlight was he said, ‘All right if I bring the Queen?’"

KING CHARLES, QUEEN CAMILLA CELEBRATE CORONATION WITH SURPRISE APPEARANCE ON 'AMERCIAN IDOL'

Queen Camilla in a royal blue suit, next to King Charles in a navy suit and blue patterned tie during an episode of "American Idol"

King Charles and Queen Camilla were special guests on "American Idol," just over a week ago. (ABC/The Walt Disney Company)

"Uh, yeah," Richie recalls telling the monarch.

"You always think you know someone, but you never assume," Richie said of making the bold decision to ask the royal to be on his singing competition television show in the U.S.

"I've known the king quite a long time. And so he does have this amazing sense of humor that no one knows about."

Lionel Richie in a blue jacket laughs with the then Prince Charles in a light tan suit and striped tie while together in Barbados

Lionel Richie, left, disclosed tidbits about King Charles personality that most people are not privy to. (Arthur Edwards - Pool)

"He's a secret comedian, I'll put that out there," Richie admitted.

"But for him to actually take the step and go out of the comfort zone — which is actually his comfort zone, he was hamming it up," Richie said of Charles on television.

While making an appearance on the show with his wife Queen Camilla, King Charles made a cheeky remark to both Richie and his fellow judge and coronation performer, Katy Perry.

"Are you planning to do this all night long," the king joked, referencing Richie's hit song.  "I just wanted to check how much, how long you’ll be using this room for," he added with a chuckle.

King Charles with his back to the camera shares a laugh with Lionel Richie and his girlfriend Lisa Parigi at the Garden Party at Buckingham Palace ahead of the coronation

Ahead of the coronation, Lionel Richie, middle, shared a laugh with King Charles and Richie's girlfriend, Lisa Parigi. (YUI MOK/POOL/AFP)

"When he said yes, I knew we were off to the races, because it's so good for the world to know, that, what the [backside] of everybody is now," Richie said of showing Charles' true colors.

"He is, they are, an amazing couple. And on top of that they have so much good they're putting out in the world with the Princess Trust. Over a million kids are being helped by his trust. And it's just amazing to get them out in middle-America, for a minute," he said of giving the royals exposure.

