'American Idol' judge Lionel Richie labels King Charles a 'secret comedian'

King Charles III recently gave the world a glimpse at his comedic side, one that "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie knows all too well.

Discussing his weekend at the coronation, Richie admitted the best part of the entire ordeal was being able to capture the comedic essence of King Charles and share it with the world.

"I must be honest with you, I think the highlight for me was that I actually walked up to the king the day after the coronation and said, ‘Would you like to be on "American Idol?'" And he said, ‘Yeah,'" Richie told Extra.

"And the second thing that was the highlight was he said, ‘All right if I bring the Queen?’"

KING CHARLES, QUEEN CAMILLA CELEBRATE CORONATION WITH SURPRISE APPEARANCE ON 'AMERCIAN IDOL'

"Uh, yeah," Richie recalls telling the monarch.

"You always think you know someone, but you never assume," Richie said of making the bold decision to ask the royal to be on his singing competition television show in the U.S.

"I've known the king quite a long time. And so he does have this amazing sense of humor that no one knows about."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"He's a secret comedian, I'll put that out there," Richie admitted.

"But for him to actually take the step and go out of the comfort zone — which is actually his comfort zone, he was hamming it up," Richie said of Charles on television.

While making an appearance on the show with his wife Queen Camilla, King Charles made a cheeky remark to both Richie and his fellow judge and coronation performer, Katy Perry.

"Are you planning to do this all night long," the king joked, referencing Richie's hit song. "I just wanted to check how much, how long you’ll be using this room for," he added with a chuckle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"When he said yes, I knew we were off to the races, because it's so good for the world to know, that, what the [backside] of everybody is now," Richie said of showing Charles' true colors.

"He is, they are, an amazing couple. And on top of that they have so much good they're putting out in the world with the Princess Trust. Over a million kids are being helped by his trust. And it's just amazing to get them out in middle-America, for a minute," he said of giving the royals exposure.