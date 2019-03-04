'American Idol' contestant inspires Katy Perry to reveal 'sweet' first encounter with Orlando Bloom

"American Idol" judge Katy Perry couldn't help but gush about her future husband Orlando Bloom during the TV show's series premiere Sunday.

When contestant Johanna Jones, a 23-year-old from Las Vegas, revealed she grills burgers at a local In-N-Out Burger, Perry jumped up from her chair.

"You said my safe word," said Perry as she jokingly attempted to flip the judges' table.

As Jones discussed working the drive-thru, Perry politely interrupted to ask if she could share something "kind of sweet."

“I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out," said Perry, referring to her now fiancé Bloom.

"You did?" Jones asked.

"We were at the Golden Globes and we weren’t together. And so I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend’s hand — he wasn’t even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I'm like, ‘Hey that’s my burger!’" Perry explained, admitting that it brings "true love."

Jones then began to impress the judges with her voice. All three judges eventually voted to give her a ticket to the next round in Hollywood.

Bloom proposed to Perry on Valentine's Day this year, the celebrity couple announced in matching Instagram posts the following day.

"Full bloom," Perry captioned her post, showing off a large ruby surrounded by diamonds in the shape of a flower.

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Perry dished about Bloom's romantic Valentine's Day gesture.

"We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go see some art after dinner, but instead we pulled up to a helicopter," Perry described. "It was really sweet, he asked me to marry him in the helicopter. The funny part is, we had champagne in the helicopter and the [ring] box was in his pocket. He had written everything he wanted to say in a note to divert [my attention]."

Admittedly, Bloom fumbled the ring box — and his elbow accidentally dipped in the champagne — but Perry said it was still "really sweet."