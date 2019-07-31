Former 'American Idol' contestant pleads guilty to moving nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl, could face up to 10 years in prison

A former “American Idol” contestant, who also appeared on the television show “Fear Factor,” could face up to 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute nearly 2 pounds of fentanyl.

Antonella Barba, 32, pleaded guilty in a Norfolk court Tuesday after she was caught by a police stakeout in Virginia last year with a large amount of the synthetic opioid.

Barba was arrested on Oct. 11 after she was allegedly directed by a man named Justin Michael Isaac to transport about 830 grams, or close to two pounds, of fentanyl, to someone.

FORMER ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ CONTESTANT ANTONELLA BARBA TRIED DELIVERING FENTANYL, HEROIN, COCAINE, AUTHORITIES SAY

According to The Virginian-Pilot, investigators waited outside a stash house in the 500 block of Duke St. and at around 11:05 p.m. they spotted Barba in a car alone. When they approached her vehicle they found the drugs in a shoe box on the floorboard in front of the passenger seat.

Further investigation revealed she had enough of the drug to kill 415,000 people.

Barba will be sentenced in November and could face up to 10 years in prison. Isaac will face similar charges during his trial in August

Barba, originally from New Jersey, reached the top 16 on "American Idol" in 2007 and competed on “Fear Factor” in 2012. She appeared in 2018 on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" for a segment featuring other "Idol" alums titled “Where Are They Now?”

Barba's arrest was one of the latest controversies for the aspiring singer, who also faced a felony marijuana case in Kansas. She was arrested for shoplifting in New York City in 2011, and also drew backlash in 2007 for posing in a wet T-shirt near the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Fox News’ Nicole Darrah and The Associated Press contributed to this report.