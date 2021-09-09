Amelia Hamlin walks first NYFW runway after breakup with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin was all business as she hit the runway at New York Fashion Week just days after her breakup with boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin walked for the Bronx and Banco show on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Fox News confirmed the model the reality TV star, 38, split. Disick and Hamlin were first linked as a couple in October 2020, just a couple of months after he split from Sofia Richie.

Disick is best known for having a long-term relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. The former couple share three children – sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9.

A source told People magazine, "Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch. It's partly because of the Kourtney [Kardashian] drama but also just 'Scott being Scott.' They're not fully over yet, but Amelia isn't happy with him."

Hamlin reportedly ended the relationship over Disick's alleged jealousy over Kardashian and her new boyfriend, rocker Travis Barker.

Last week, Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, model Younes Bendjima, 28, posted an alleged direct message he claimed was from Disick to his Instagram Stories in which the entrepreneur appeared to shade her public affection with Barker.

The message was sent alongside a photo of Kardashian – who is the mother of Disick’s three children – straddling Barker on a boat. "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Disick allegedly wrote to Bendjima, who then turned around and shared the DM for the world to see.

Bendjima allegedly wrote back, "Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy," adding, "PS: i aint your bro."

Barker, who's been dating Kardashian since earlier this year, appeared to react to the news by posting a meme to his Instagram Story of Ray Liotta's character from "Goodfellas" laughing hysterically.

