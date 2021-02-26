Lisa Rinna's daughter Amelia Hamlin denies claims she's 'blackfishing' in Instagram post

Amelia Hamlin defended herself after fans on social media accused her of "blackfishing" in a recent post.

The 19-year-old daughter of "Housewives" star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin posted a series of photos on Instagram where her skin tone appeared several shades darker than her natural complexion.

"Whiplash got me like...." she captioned the photos. Followers pointed out that her complexion looked unnatural and manipulated.

"Blackfishing" is a term that refers to someone purposefully altering his or her appearance to seem Black or racially ambiguous.

"I'm receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo. I am being told that I am 'black fishing' – thank you all for educating me on this topic. I recently went on vacation in the sun, and with my Italian heritage I tan very easily," the model wrote on her Stories.

"There is no self-tanner involved. Or intention of looking darker than my own natural skin color," Hamlin explained. "I had a lot of fun creating this look with no malice intention or offense,"

Hamlin has since turned off the comments section.

The vacation she is referring to was her recent trip to Miami, Fla. with her rumored boyfriend Scott Disick, 37. They have reportedly been dating since October.

Disick shared three children with his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian.