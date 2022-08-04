Expand / Collapse search
Amber Heard
Published

Amber Heard sells secluded Yucca Valley, California home for massive profit

"Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp recently won a $10.35 million verdict against ex-wife Heard

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Amber Heard speaks out after court battle with Johnny Depp: She's 're-publishing,' says Nancy Grace Video

Amber Heard speaks out after court battle with Johnny Depp: She's 're-publishing,' says Nancy Grace

Subscribers can stream Crime Stories w/ Nancy Grace: Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard ROUND TWO now on Fox Nation.

Amber Heard sold her desert hideaway in July — just six weeks after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won a $10.35 million judgment against her in his defamation trial.

Heard, 36, unloaded her Yucca Valley digs in Southern California for $1,050,000 — nearly double what she paid for it. 

The luxury home was purchased in 2019 for $570,000 through an anonymous trust that had ties to the "Aquaman" actress, according to property records and TMZ.

The adobe single-story house, which was never publicly listed for sale, officially closed July 18, according to Zillow.com.

A photo combination of Amber Heard and the Yucca Valley, California home she sold in July after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won his defamation case against her.

A photo combination of Amber Heard and the Yucca Valley, California home she sold in July after her ex-husband Johnny Depp won his defamation case against her. (Getty/Splash News)

The 2,457-square-foot abode near Joshua Tree had been Heard’s primary residence for the last several years. 

The address became public after she disclosed the town of her residence when she testified at the Depp v. Heard trial in May.

Records show that a Las Vegas couple paid all cash for the Southwestern-style home on nearly six acres, real-estate news site Dirt reported.

The husband works in the insurance industry and his wife is his longtime secretary. The home boasts a three-car garage, concrete floors and a 110-foot bridge in the backyard.

Since Heard’s major courtroom defeat in the Depp v. Heard saga, she has been repeatedly spotted out and about in the Hamptons in New York. 

A photo combination of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court May 23, 2022.

A photo combination of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in court May 23, 2022. ((AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool))

After the epic six-week trial in Fairfax, Virginia, a seven-member jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive, finding that Heard had defamed her ex-husband in a Washington Post op-ed describing herself as a survivor of domestic abuse.

A judge later reduced the punitive damages sum to $350,000 —- the maximum permitted under Virginia law.

Amber Heard leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia 

Amber Heard leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Virginia  (Win McNamee)

Heard did score a modest victory with the jury giving her $2 million in her countersuit.

Both sides have announced that they are appealing the verdict.

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.

