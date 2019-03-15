‘Amazing Race’ contestant Jim Raman dead at 42

Jim Raman, an orthodontist who competed on the reality show “The Amazing Race” in 2014 with his wife, died Monday. He was 42.

Raman, of Irmo, South Carolina, died at his home, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department told Deadline. Authorities went to the residence to respond to a call and pronounced Raman dead at the scene, Capt. Adam Myrick, the department's spokesperson, said.

It was not immediately clear how Raman died but Myrick told USA Today that police were not “seeking any suspects or persons of interest as our work on this case continues.”

“Nothing suspicious or criminal is involved with the case you are referencing and out of compassion and respect for family, my office will not comment on it,” Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher told WIS-TV.

The orthodontist and his wife, Misti Raman, appeared on the reality show’s 25th season together. They ended in second place behind Ph.D. students Amy DeJong and Maya Warren.

Ramans have two children together and own the dental practice Irmo Smiles, who released a statement on Jim Raman’s death.

“As our staff and the family prepare for Dr. Raman’s celebration of life, please join us in praying for peace and comfort during this difficult time. Your patience is greatly appreciated as we give Dr. Misti Raman time to grieve the loss of her loving husband,” the statement read.

Raman’s funeral service is scheduled to be held on Saturday in Lexington.