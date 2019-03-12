Cause of death for George Foreman’s daughter revealed

Freeda Foreman, the daughter of two-time heavyweight boxing champion George Foreman, committed suicide by hanging, a Texas medical examiner claimed, according to a Tuesday report.

Foreman, who once also boxed professionally, was found dead Saturday in her Houston-area home. She was 42. The Houston Chronicle, citing the medical examiner, said Freeda’s death was the result of asphyxia from hanging.

George Foreman paid tribute to his daughter in an emotional Sunday tweet.

“Daddy I want to Box, ‘Get an Education first’ I said, well she Brought The bacon home ( degree) 2 Kids 3 Grands (Husband),” Foreman wrote. “First Sunday in 42 years without my Freeda. She’s With her maker now.10 kids forever. Just 1 more day I wanted okay 1 more year aw I more decade.”

The Texas native, who was in the middleweight division, compiled a 5-1 record before she retired from the ring in 2001. She said it had always been her dream to follow in her father's footsteps.

"I've been in boxing since I came into this world. Anything that's strong and tough, it's what I want to do. It's something I always really loved," Freeda once told The Greenville News, admitting her dad wasn't thrilled by her decision at the time.

The elder Foreman retired in 1997 following a Hall of Fame career in which he became the oldest heavyweight champion at age 45. In an 81-bout career, he fought Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier (twice), Ken Norton and Evander Holyfield, among other notables.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report