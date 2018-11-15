Alyssa Milano publicly denounces lawyer Michael Avenatti after domestic violence arrest

Following the shocking news that lawyer, and noted Donald Trump critic, Michael Avenatti was arrested on domestic violence charges, actress and fellow activist Alyssa Milano is disavowing him entirely.

Milano, who appeared alongside Avenatti at a protest outside the White House in July, took to Twitter on Thursday to publicly disavow the lawyer that rose to prominence defending adult film star Stormy Daniels.

“Totally disgusting. And before anyone asks me, yes, I’m disavowing Avenatti,” she wrote. “I do not care what side he’s on. #Basta.”

The hashtag “Basta” is a Spanish word meaning “enough,” which Avenatti often used on Twitter in posts critical of Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, Avenatti was formally charged with felony domestic violence and his bail was set at $50,000 an LAPD spokesperson told Fox News.

TMZ, which first reported news of the arrest, said that the lawyer "kicked" a woman "out of the apartment." The outlet initially reported that the alleged incident involved Avenatti's estranged wife, before later describing the individual simply as a woman. The report, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, said the woman's face was "swollen and bruised."

Avenatti rose to fame for representing Daniels, who claims she was paid hush money to cover up an alleged affair with Trump. He has since posted bail and said that he is innocent of what he’s being accused of and believes he’ll be exonerated.

"I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman. I have been an advocate for women’s rights my entire career and I’m going to continue to be an advocate. I am not going to be intimidated from stopping what I am doing," he continued. "I am a father to two beautiful, smart daughters. I would never disrespect them by touching a woman inappropriately or striking a woman. I am looking forward to a full investigation at which point I am confident I will be fully exonerated. I also want to thank everyone for their support that has reached out. You know my character. You know me as a man and I appreciate it."

Fox News’ Elizabeth Zwirz contributed to this report.