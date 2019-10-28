MSNBC finally covers Rep. Katie Hill after days of avoiding Dem's scandals

MSNBC viewers were finally informed about the troubles surrounding Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., after claims of inappropriate relationships she had with staffers ignited a firestorm of controversy in the past week and led to her sudden resignation.

Before Hill's shocking announcement on Sunday, the unabashed liberal network dedicated zero coverage to the allegations that Hill, who is openly bisexual, was involved in a "throuple," or a three-person relationship, with a female campaign staffer and her estranged husband Kenny Heslep, who has since filed for divorce. She also was accused of having an affair with her legislative director Graham Kelly, which prompted an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee.

After the allegations first emerged in RedState earlier this month, Hill denied the affair with Kelly last Tuesday but admitted the following day that she had an intimate relationship with her campaign staffer, saying it took place in the final years of her "abusive marriage."

"I know that even a consensual relationship with a subordinate is inappropriate, but I still allowed it to happen despite my better judgment," Hill wrote in a letter to constituents. "For that I apologize. I wish nothing but the best for her and hope everyone respects her privacy in this difficult time."

Despite the growing scandals facing the congresswoman, whom many analysts called a rising star among the Democrats, Hill received no coverage during both MSNBC and CNN's primetime programming last week. And, while CNN addressed the news story during its daytime programming, MSNBC had a complete blackout of the controversy.

Even "Real Time" host Bill Maher dedicated more time to the Hill scandals this past Friday night, joking about them in his opening monologue and addressing them during his panel discussion.

It wasn't until Sunday evening that anyone on MSNBC even uttered the words "Katie Hill" when the California congresswoman announced her resignation.

Even though Hill had been described as a "favorite" of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., the top Democrat said in a statement that Hill's "continued service as a member was untenable."

Neither MSNBC nor CNN responded for Fox News' requests for comment.