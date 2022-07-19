Alyssa Milano gives update on ‘Who’s the Boss' sequel: 'It's cool to go full circle'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alyssa Milano gave fans what they’ve been asking for, with an update on the highly anticipated "Who’s the Boss" reboot.

Fox News Digital caught up with Milano on the red carpet at Michael Rubin’s MLBPA Fanatics party in Los Angeles. Milano, who is a huge Dodgers fan, told us she's looking forward to revisiting the show that made her famous.

"There’s not much to tell yet! I mean it’s in the works," Milano explained. "They are developing the story and writing the script and we’ll see what happens once that all gets done. We are very hopeful that it will make it on air."

She also noted she thinks "it’s cool to kind of go full circle" by going back to the role she originated when she was 12 years old.

It was announced in 2020 that a reboot was in the works, and both Tony Danza and Milano will be reprising their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli in the reboot, which is set to take place 30 years after the original show ended in 1992. The show will focus on Sam’s journey as a single mother and will tackle the different parenting styles she and her father have.

But the relationship between the father-daughter duo will remain at the forefront, just as in the original series.

The original "Who’s the Boss" lasted eight seasons from 1984 to 1992 and followed Tony Micelli, a retired Major League Baseball player searching for a better life for his daughter. He accepts a position as a housekeeper for a single working mom, Angela Bower, who lives with her son Jonathon, and her mother Mona.

Throughout the first seven seasons of the show, showrunners often played with the idea of pairing Tony and Angela as a couple. In the last season of the show, the two finally got together. It is unclear whether Judith Light, who portrayed Angela, has signed on for the reboot, so the future of Angela and Tony’s relationship is currently unknown.

The reboot is being written and directed by Mike Royce, the creator and showrunner of the "One Day at a Time" reboot for Netflix, and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz who co-executive produced.

A title and release date have not yet been set, but the "Who’s the Boss" sequel is expected to be released on Amazon Freevee, a streaming service owned by Amazon previously known as IMDB TV.