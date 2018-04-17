Alyssa Milano brushes off harsh comments from 'Charmed' co-star Rose McGowan

Alyssa Milano brushed off her former co-star Rose McGowan’s comments calling her a liar and looking for good press for her involvement in the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement.

Milano, 45, was slammed by her former “Charmed” co-star earlier this year. McGowan, 44, told “Nightline” anchor Juju Chang that Milano was throwing her support behind the movement for good press.

“I don’t like her,” McGowan said of Milano. “Cause I think she’s a lie.”

“Do you think I don’t know these people? Do the math,” she continued, referring to David Bugliari, Milano’s husband who is a Hollywood talent agent. “Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA [Creative Artists Agency]. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

BRODY JENNER CALLS TRISTAN THOMPSON, KHLOE KARDASHIAN CHEATING SCANDAL A ‘MESS’

When asked about McGowan’s comments, Milano told Us Weekly her former co-star was “hurting so badly” at the time when she made those comments.

“I see that as a beautiful soul that was hurting so badly that she was talking from that hurt. And I understand,” she said.

“I try not to let it affect me because I believe so much in what I fight for that I feel like the hate, and maybe this is just me spinning it in my own mind, the hate means that I’m actually doing something right,” she continued.

“So for me, I try not to pay too much attention to it,” she continued. “It gets hard some days, obviously,” the “Who’s the Boss?” star concluded.

Milano is an outspoken supporter of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements following exposés about Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. McGowan alleged she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein in 1997.

STEVE HARVEY SPILLS ALL THE DETAILS ABOUT THE ‘FAMILY FEUD’ KARDASHIAN EPISODE

McGowan has been critical of Milano before. In December, the “Citizen Rose” star blasted Milano on Twitter for being friends with Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s estranged wife. Milano and Champman judged “Project Runway: All Stars” together.

“You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one,” McGowan tweeted after Milano spoke about how Chapman was doing following exposés.

“Georgina is doing very well,” Milano said. “She’s an amazing mother. She’s an amazing woman. I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity, given the situation.”