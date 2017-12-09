Alyssa Milano slammed by Rose McGowan for supporting Harvey Weinstein's estranged wife

Alyssa Milano was slammed by her former “Charmed” co-star Rose McGowan for supporting disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife.

Milano appeared on “Megyn Kelly Today” on Thursday and was asked about Georgina Chapman, Weinstein’s fashion designer wife. Chapman in October said that she was leaving Weinstein after 10 years of marriage following numerous sexual misconduct allegations made against him. Milano and Chapman worked together on “Project Runway: All Stars.”

Milano told Kelly that Georgina was doing well following the allegations.

“Georgina is doing very well … she’s an amazing woman, and I think her priority right now is focusing on how to raise those two children to the best of her capacity given the situation,” Milano said. “She goes through very dark times. She’s very sad. This is not easy for her, but I have no doubt that not only will she come out on the other side of this, but she deserves to. She’s a good woman.”

McGowan tweeted in response to Milano’s update of Chapman: “You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one.”

McGowan followed up with another tweet suggesting Milano and Chapman could "call up Camille Cosby." Bill Cosby's wife, Camille, has stood by the comedian following numerous sexual assault allegations against him.

McGowan has questioned how much Chapman knew of Weinstein’s alleged misconduct and reports of the disgraced producer bullying stars into wearing his wife’s clothing.

In a different tweet, McGowan called Meryl Streep “such a lie” following her comments on Weinstein. Streep called the allegations against Weinstein the “most gargantuan example of disrespect,” USA Today reported.

McGowan and Milano were just featured in Time magazine’s Person of the Year. The men and women who came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against people were honored by the magazine. Milano helped begin the #MeToo movement on social media while McGowan was one of the first stars to come forward with allegations.