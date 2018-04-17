Brody Jenner calls Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal a 'mess'

Brody Jenner is weighing in with his two cents regarding rumors Tristan Thompson cheated on his former step-sister Khloe Kardashian.

While DJing in Vegas on Saturday, an eyewitness told Us Weekly that Jenner called the Thompson cheating scandal “a f---ing mess."

Though Jenner admitted back in February that he doesn't keep up with the Kardashians as much as he used to, the insider added that that reality-star-turned DJ “feels terrible for Khloé and th[e] baby.”

Jenner is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and the half-brother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Kylie and Kendall share a mom with the Kardashian sisters.



The birth of Khloe's baby girl, True Thompson, came two months after Kylie, gave birth to a baby girl with rapper Travis Scott.

After Kylie gave birth, her half-brother admitted to TMZ that he had no idea the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was pregnant.

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” Jenner said. “Now I found out and would love to see her.”

stormiiiiiiiii🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 23, 2018 at 12:23pm PDT

The former "Hills" star revealed that while he doesn't see his sisters as much as he would like to, he would love to meet the new additions.

“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he said at the time. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”