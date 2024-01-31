Allison Holker, wife of Stephen "tWitch" Boss, finds new purpose after star's death: 'So much gratitude'

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Allison Holker found herself dancing in the kitchen with her children again.

The dancer and TV host has found a new purpose after enduring tragedy on the world’s stage. Her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the longtime and beloved dancing DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," took his life in 2022 at age 40.

Today, the mother of three is celebrating her spouse’s life and legacy. Before his death, the couple co-wrote a children’s book, "Keep Dancing Through: A Boss Family Groove," which was published in January.

ALLISON HOLKER SHARES EMOTIONAL TRIBUTE TO LATE HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS: 'WE WILL FOREVER REMEMBER YOU'

Holker sold the Los Angeles home she shared with Boss and their children in November, People magazine reported.

"It was a hard decision to want to move," the 35-year-old admitted to Fox News Digital. "I think for anyone under these circumstances, it’s tricky. You want to hold onto so many memories, but … we all chose to have a fresh start for each other. It’s been a change that was needed.

"Our new home has brought us new energy," she shared. "There’s a new resurgence. We will have those memories [from the past], but we have something like the book to look back on. The home is beautiful, and it’s been a brilliant way for us to start new traditions with each other."

"Love is here – and there’s so much gratitude," she added.

"Keep Dancing Through" aims to encourage readers to keep dancing, no matter what life throws their way. It’s a motto that has helped the family persevere.

"Dancing has always been such a huge part of the family," said Holker. "It has not stopped. It took a second for us to get back into it, but I am playing music at my house all day long and changing up the vibes. At any moment, you’ll just see any one of us in the kitchen dancing or walking out of the room and dancing.

"It’s our way to shake off any anxiety that we might feel or any intense emotion we might feel. Sometimes, we just want to have fun and laugh together. It keeps our family connected. And we find so much joy in it together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Holker stressed there’s a "special energy" in their new home, one that has encouraged everyone to heal after losing the beloved patriarch.

"When I first walked into this home, it felt like I could breathe," Holker recalled. "It felt like freedom. It felt fresh. My family and I felt like we could really breathe here. It felt safe."

The "So You Think You Can Dance" judge is a proud mom to Weslie Renae, 15, Maddox Laurel, 7, and Zaia, 3.

In starting a new chapter, Holker said "gratitude" has been a special mantra, one she starts her day with.

"I was taught years ago by a friend to just start my day with gratitude," she explained. "It’s always been a part of my daily routine. But it has a whole new context to it now. My family has experienced something that I wouldn’t want for anyone to endure, to be honest. But I still have so much gratitude. I get to wake up every morning and see my beautiful kids. I get to experience this life with their smiling faces and help be their guide on their journeys. I still get to see the beautiful trees when I go on hikes or hang out with my friends. I’m so grateful that I’m still able to maintain that side of life through everything that we’ve gone through."

"I’m trying to teach my children that, yes, there are going to be some sad moments, there are going to be some really hard moments," Holker continued. "But if you are just patient with yourself, you’ll find that love and joy if you just give it another second, another beat. You’ll see all the things that you have around you, that you can be grateful for. It will help you pull out of that sadness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m grateful that I learned this skill so long ago because I feel it’s a huge thing helping me through this time. And I’m trying to teach that to my children, too. Everyone in life is going through something, but look at all the things that we get to do even through those hard times."

Holker first met Boss at a party in 2006, People magazine reported. The pair reconnected on season 7 of "So You Think You Can Dance" before saying "I do" in 2013.

After welcoming their firstborn, the couple dreamed of writing a book together. But "you get caught up in parenting and work," said Holker.

It wasn't until after they welcomed their youngest that the couple decided it was finally time to tell their family story.

"We wanted to put that story on paper for our kids to look back on when they’re much older," said Holker. "And then they could pass it on to their children. It was so cool to see it come to life."

After losing her husband, Holker said it was important to remember his life and legacy.

"He deserves that," she said. "He was so beautiful. He made a mark for himself and inspired so many people. He truly lived a life of love and light. He always wanted to be so giving to others. So, I hope people can still see that. He really is someone who is loved. And we’re so fortunate enough to experience life with him. … My youngest, specifically, looks at this book and says, ‘There’s daddy and mommy.’ He’s still surrounding us, protecting us and giving us love."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Holker noted that having daily rituals has become essential to her healing. She starts her day at 6 a.m. and practices "cold plunging," fully submersing herself in chilly water for five minutes. Many credit the practice for relieving aching muscles, reducing depression and anxiety and providing clarity. She also meditates before her youngest wakes up.

Holker is also a big believer in saying affirmations to give her a sense of purpose each day. Sayings that resonate with her include "I deserve love" and "I deserve happiness."

"I’m passionate about having my personal time in the morning," she said. "I want to be in my best state of mind before my kids get up. … We have a pretty routine schedule, but everyone helps to make sure it happens."

"You know, a lot of times, people ask me, ‘Are your kids dancers?’" she reflected. "And to me, I don’t believe that any of my kids have to be a dancer. Yes, I could guide them really well in that, but I want my kids to develop their own skill sets. What do they love? My oldest wants to open up salons. My son loves sports. And my youngest is all about gymnastics. … I support them in anything they want to do, anything that gives them joy. I just want to guide them."

Today, Holker is learning to "just be me," the woman "outside the grief, outside the trauma."

"Simply existing is a gift," she said. "Just waking up and being able to see and feel – those are all gifts. I feel the most gratitude when I just wake up. Existing — how wonderful of a gift is that? And it’s just so cool that we get to do that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.