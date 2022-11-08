Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash have a totally 'Clueless' reunion

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are just a couple of gals ‘rollin’ with the homies' and the times in a new TikTok video.

The "Clueless" co-stars reunited for a cute reenactment of a scene from their hit '90s movie.

Silverstone famously played Beverly Hills brains and beauty Cher Horowitz, while Dash played her best friend Dionne Davenport.

The movie also starred Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy.

In the TikTok, labeled "Forever Cher & Dionne BFFs," the two actresses recreate a lunch scene where Cher asks Dionne, "Would you call me selfish?"

Dionne responds, "No, not to your face." Silverstone and Dash then break out into a dance.

While the TikTok Dash posted amassed nearly 1 million likes, both actresses shared additional hilarious behind-the-scenes footage of them trying to record the TikTok.

In one video posted by Silverstone, Dash says "Hopelessly trying to make a TikTok, but we're too old to figure it out."

Silverstone says, "We've been trying."

The caption to the video creatively reads, "We're totally #clueless."

Silverstone has made several TikTok videos in the past that reference her "Clueless" roots.