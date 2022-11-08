Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash have a totally 'Clueless' reunion

"Clueless" stars Silverstone, Paul Rudd, Dash, and Brittany Murphy

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 8 Video

Fox News Flash Top Entertainment Headlines of Nov. 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash are just a couple of gals ‘rollin’ with the homies' and the times in a new TikTok video.

The "Clueless" co-stars reunited for a cute reenactment of a scene from their hit '90s movie.

Silverstone famously played Beverly Hills brains and beauty Cher Horowitz, while Dash played her best friend Dionne Davenport. 

The movie also starred Paul Rudd and the late Brittany Murphy.

Alicia Silverstone reunited with Stacey Dash in a TikTok where they reenacted lines from their hit 1990's movie "Clueless."

Alicia Silverstone reunited with Stacey Dash in a TikTok where they reenacted lines from their hit 1990's movie "Clueless." (Jamie McCarthy/JC Olivera)

‘CLUELESS’ STAR ELISA DONOVAN ON BATTLE AN EATING DISORDER BEFORE FAME: 'EVERYTHING WAS GOING TO FALL APART'

In the TikTok, labeled "Forever Cher & Dionne BFFs," the two actresses recreate a lunch scene where Cher asks Dionne, "Would you call me selfish?"

Dionne responds, "No, not to your face." Silverstone and Dash then break out into a dance. 

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash portrayed Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash portrayed Cher Horowitz and Dionne Davenport (CBS)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While the TikTok Dash posted amassed nearly 1 million likes, both actresses shared additional hilarious behind-the-scenes footage of them trying to record the TikTok.

In one video posted by Silverstone, Dash says "Hopelessly trying to make a TikTok, but we're too old to figure it out."

Silverstone says, "We've been trying." 

The caption to the video creatively reads, "We're totally #clueless."

Cher and Dionne, played by Alicia Silverstone, right, and Stacey Dash respectively, are pictured here from the iconic "As If" scene.

Cher and Dionne, played by Alicia Silverstone, right, and Stacey Dash respectively, are pictured here from the iconic "As If" scene. (CBS)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Silverstone has made several TikTok videos in the past that reference her "Clueless" roots.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending