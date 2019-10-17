'Clueless' reboot in the works: report

A reboot of the 1995 comedy "Clueless" is in the works at CBS TV Studios -- but it's not the same story you remember.

According to Deadline, the series is being called "a baby pink and bisexual blue-tinted, tiny sunglasses-wearing, oat milk latté and Adderall-fueled look at what happens when the high school queen bee Cher disappears and her lifelong No. 2 Dionne steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans."

Per the outlet, the show will focus on how Dionne -- played by Stacey Dash in the original film and the television sitcom that followed -- deals with popularity and solves the mystery of her BFF's disappearance.

The series also will reportedly be set in 2020 as opposed to 1995.

"Will & Grace" contributors Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey will pen the show. Robert Lawrence, a producer of the original film, will executive produce along with Corinne Brinkerhoff and Tiffany Grant, the team behind "American Gothic" and "No Tomorrow."

The reboot has drawn attention from streamers and The CW, so a debut date and platform have yet to be announced.