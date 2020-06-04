Alicia Silverstone says she's taking baths with 9-year-old son while in quarantine

Alicia Silverstone revealed that she’s filling her time while under coronavirus lockdown with her son, Bear Blu, by taking baths together to spend quality time.

The actress shares the 9-year-old with her ex-husband Christopher Jarecki. Speaking in a recent interview about how she's passing the time as a mom, the “Clueless” star discussed the strange way they're bonding while they’re both stuck at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My son and I take baths together,” the 43-year-old shared with The New York Times.

She went on to reveal that she also takes baths alone when Bear isn't around, saying she finds the whole practice "nourishing."

“And when he’s not with me, I take a bath and that really feels nourishing and comforting,' she explained.

It's not the only way that Silverstone is finding ways to connect with her kid. In addition to sharing bath time, the star notes that their mutual vegan diet helps them stay connected as well. Silverstone, who has previously voiced anti-vaccination sentiments, found herself in hot water in 2018 when she claimed to Page Six that Bear has never had to take medicine due to his vegan diet.

“He’s never had to take medicine in his life,” she told the outlet at the time. “He can get sniffles and a runny nose but he’s not down, he still goes to school. Two times in his life has he been like ‘Mommy I don’t feel good,’ and it was only for a few hours and he was back running around.”

In her interview with the Times, she further sang the praises of her vegan diet.

“I always bring everything back to diet,” she told the outlet. “When I don’t eat well, I don’t feel well, and then my moods go all over the place.”

The star has been a vocal advocate for veganism since she started the diet herself at age 21. She went on to further tout anecdotes about people saying going vegan helped them with underlying health issues.

“I’ve had these amazing experiences where people on the street say, ‘I had lupus, I suffer from MS, I have chronic migraines,’” she said. “Or even, ‘I had a really bad heart, I was on heart medication.’ Or ‘I had thyroid medication.’ All these things that people, then, with their doctor, end up not needing anymore because they changed their diets.”