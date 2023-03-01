Ali Wong says she's 'best friends' with her ex-husband: 'It's an unconventional divorce'

Comedian Ali Wong said recently that she and ex-husband Justin Hakuta are "best friends" following their decision to divorce nearly a year ago.

"We’re really, really close; we’re best friends," Wong, 40, told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published Wednesday, adding that the two had played pickleball together that morning. "We’ve been through so much together. It’s a very unconventional divorce."

Hakuta, a tech entrepreneur, will also accompany Wong and their young daughters on her next stand-up tour in which she plans to tell jokes about her dating life now, according to the outlet.

"I’m still workshopping it, but the bones are there, and it came to me very fast," she said. "This is the first hour I’m doing since I started where I’m single. I think we’re going to call it the Single Lady tour."

KELSEA BALLERINI UNSURE IF SHE BELIEVES IN MARRIAGE AFTER DIVORCE: ‘I’M A RELATIONSHIP B----'

In her 2022 Netflix comedy special "Don Wong" that premiered two months before their divorce announcement, Wong made jokes about wanting to cheat on her husband and return to the dating scene.

The former couple were married for eight years after meeting at a friend’s wedding reception in 2010.

The "Always Be My Maybe" star said her 82-year-old mother had a difficult time with the divorce and at first asked Wong if she could wait until her mom died to end her marriage.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I did not expect the announcement to be so widespread [in the news], but by far the hardest part about getting divorced was my mother’s reaction," Wong explained. "I had told her before that I thought we might get divorced, and she was really upset. She looked me in the eye and asked, ‘Can you just wait until I die?’ She was literally asking me to not live a life for myself. But she’s 82, what do I expect? She hasn’t had her period in 40 years. She’s in the sha-ha-hallows of senior citizenship. But it was still really f---ing hard dealing with all her fear of the shame it would bring her."

The "Beef" actress said because there was so much news coverage about her divorce announcement, her mother didn’t have to tell any of her friends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"They all called her," she said. "She died a million deaths in one day and then woke up the next day and was like, ‘I survived.’ She still sees Justin a ton."