Ali Wentworth tests positive for coronavirus: 'This is pure misery'

Ali Wentworth has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 55-year-old actress and author opened up about her diagnosis in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“I have tested positive for the Corona Virus,” she confirmed before diving into the symptoms she is experiencing. “I’ve never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest.”

In the photo, Wentworth is seen in bed with her pooch as glasses of fluids are seen resting on a nightstand beside her bed.

“I’m quarantined from my family. This is pure misery,” Wentworth added.

On Wednesday, Wentworth’s husband, “Good Morning America” news anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed he’d be working from home for the foreseeable future after the “Head Case” performer came down with symptoms of the novel virus.

“Yeah, I’m broadcasting from home right now,” Stephanopoulos told his co-host Michael Strahan, according to Page Six. “Ali has developed some symptoms so she’s upstairs resting right now.”

“But while she’s recovering, as she goes through this, I’m going to be broadcasting from home and we’ll be working as long as we can here,” Stephanopoulos said.

Wentworth’s post garnered well-wishes from many in showbiz, with Sarah Jessica Parker commenting: “No. Oh Ali. I’m so, so sorry. So sorry. I’m sure you are in good hands, but sending love.”

Debra Messing also chimed in, writing: “Oh sweetheart! I so wish I. Luke be there to bring you hot tea and soups."

Harry Connick Jr. said: “Praying hard for you,” and Amy Schumer simply wrote: “This ain’t right.”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen -- who himself recently emerged from quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus -- gave Wentworth some tips on how to combat the deadly illness.

“I am so sorry honey. Tylenol, Vitamin C, Pulse Oxymeter to measure your oxy [oxygen] intake to lungs,” the Bravo star wrote.