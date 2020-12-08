Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Alfred Molina to return as Doctor Octopus in ‘Spider-Man 3’: report

By Amanda N'Duka | Deadline
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 8Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Alfred Molina is returning as scientist-turned-villain Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus in the forthcoming third installment of Sony/Marvel’s Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise.

Molina’s character first appeared in 2004’s "Spider-Man 2" starring Toby Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi. And he won’t be the only one from a previous Spidey-verse who’ll make an appearance.

Early this year, it was revealed that Jamie Foxx would be returning as Electro from Andrew Garfield’s "The Amazing Spider-Man 2."

TOM HOLLAND PROVIDES ‘SPIDER-MAN 3’ FIRST LOOK AND A SERIOUS MESSAGE ON MASKS

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus

Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus (Columbia Pictures )

Jon Watts is back to direct the sequel to the $2 billion-grossing franchise. Stars Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori are expected to return as well.

ALFRED MOLINA TO MAKE DIRECTORIAL DEBUT ON ‘LILIAN’

"Spider-Man 3" is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021.

On Our Radar