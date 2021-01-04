Alex Trebek shares message of hope in pre-taped 'Jeopardy!' episode: 'We're gonna get there'

Even after passing on, Alex Trebek is giving fans hope.

The iconic television host pre-taped several episodes of "Jeopardy!" in 2020, just days before his death, and in one of the final episodes, the star shared a hopeful message.

At the beginning of Monday's episode, Trebek, who died at the age of 80 in November after fighting pancreatic cancer, offered up a traditional greeting monologue and urged viewers to be kind during trying times.

"Hello, ladies and gentlemen, you'll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives," he began. "Now today, a different kind of message."

Trebek continued: "This is 'the season of giving,' I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones, but today I'd like you to go one step further."

He asked fans to "open up" their hands and hearts "to those who are still suffering" as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and "people who are suffering through no fault of their own."

"We're trying to build a gentler, kinder society," Trebek continued. "And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we're gonna get there."

This week's episodes of "Jeopardy!" will be the final ones featuring Trebek before guest hosts beginning with champ Ken Jennings will fill his position until a permanent replacement is named.

After the toughing message, fans took to Twitter to express their admiration for the late star.

"There will never be another like Alex Trebek. God bless him," wrote a viewer. "Rest easy, sir."

"As if watching #Jeopardy wasn’t so heartbreaking to watch, God Bless #AlexTrebek for his message," said another. "May he Rest In Peace."

A third added: "Alex Trebek will always be a legend. Thank you Alex for this message!"

"I just miss Alex Trebek," wrote yet another.