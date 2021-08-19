Alex Rodriguez poses with the Porsche he once gifted ex Jennifer Lopez

If you’ve got it, flaunt it?

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leaned on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday.

"I’m super down to earth," he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.

The retired Yankees star gave the "Dinero" singer the Porsche 911 GTS – which costs upwards of $140,000 – in July 2019 in honor of her milestone birthday. The couple also celebrated with a star-studded bash on exclusive Star Island.

Fans immediately took to the comments section to speculate whether Rodriguez took the wheels back or if Lopez left them behind when they ended their engagement.

"Looks like jlo left not only you but the red car too," commented one follower.

"She gave you the car back ha ha ha ha and the Ring two [sic]," laughed another.

"Bro kept the car," observed another follower.

Perhaps the former slugger, 46, posted the picture because he knew the "Hustlers" star, 52, likely wouldn’t see it because she not only unfollowed him but also wiped him from her Instagram feed entirely.

While it’s unclear what Rodriguez’s intentions are with the headline-making photo, it seems he harbors no ill will toward his "incredible" ex-fiancée, despite her very public relationship with Ben Affleck.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much," he told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Tuesday.

Rodriguez added that he and his daughters – Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 – now have the "opportunity to take that and move forward and say, ‘You know what? We’re so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?’"

